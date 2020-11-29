Vitamin D-Rich Foods: 5 Interesting Ways To Add Vitamin D To Your Winter Diet (Recipes Inside)

Strong immunity also helps protect us from inflammation, cold, flu etc

Highlights Over 80% people affected with Covid-19 suffer from vitamin D deficiency.

Vitamin D is also called sunshine vitamin

Some of the dietary sources of vitamin D are egg yolks, milk, yogurt etc

The importance of vitamin D is no secret to the world. A fat-soluble vitamin, this essential nutrient is a must for the proper functioning of the body. It plays a major role in cell growth, strengthening bones and teeth, managing diabetes and more. Vitamin D also helps absorbing calcium and phosphorus from foods that promote overall nourishment. Its deficiency often leads to heart-related ailments, respiratory troubles, hypertension and more. And in this ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, proper intake of vitamin D is a must to strengthen immunity and prevent viral infections. In fact, a study, published in The Journal of Clinical Endocrinology and Metabolism, found that over 80 percent of people affected with Covid-19 suffer from vitamin D deficiency. Hence, experts around the world stress on proper nutrition for boosting immunity that may further reduce the risks of COVID-19 severities.





For the unversed, a strong immunity also helps protect us from inflammation, cold, flu and several other seasonal ailments.





While sunshine is the most potent source of vitamin D, for the ones who avoid stepping out of houses in this pandemic situation, you can load up on various foods for your daily vitamin D-fix. Some of the dietary sources of vitamin D are egg yolks, milk, yogurt, mushroom, fatty fish etc.

Considering all the factors, we found some interesting ways to add vitamin D to your diet during winters. Let's take a look!





Vitamin D, also called 'sunshine vitamin,' is one of the most important nutrients in our body





Here're 5 Ways To Add Vitamin D To Your Winter Diet (With Recipes):

Orange Boost (Shake)

Winter is here and our fruit baskets are loaded with sweet and juicy oranges. A storehouse of vitamins C and D, this seasonal fruit has a countless number of health benefits. Keeping this in mind, we bring you a refreshing orange drink recipe that also includes the goodness of carrot in it. Click here for the recipe.





Cream Of Broccoli Mushroom Soup

What's better than relishing a warm soup on a chilly winter evening! A hearty bowl of soup not only soothes our soul but also provides us with several essential nutrients for overall health. We found a vitamin D loaded creamy mushroom soup recipe that also includes healthy ingredients like broccoli, black peppercorn etc. Click here for the recipe.





Warm soups during winters soothes our soul and provides nutrients





Turmeric Masala Milk (Masala Haldi Doodh)

Haldi doodh needs no separate introduction. A treasure trove of healthy ingredients, this concoction has been a home remedy for several health issues since ages. Taking its benefits a step ahead, here's turmeric masala milk drink that will provide you with your daily dose of vitamin D. Click here for the recipe.





Fully Loaded Eggs Fritata

It won't be an exaggeration to say that eggs are man's best friend. They are simple, easy to make and have a strong nutrient-profile. While the egg whites are known to be protein-packed, the yolk is a storehouse of vitamin D. So, here's a meat and veggie-loaded egg dish for you that can make for a wholesome meal any time of the day. Click here for the recipe.





Egg whites are known to be protein-packed, the yolk is a storehouse of vitamin D





Almond And Spinach Smoothie

Smoothie (made with milk or yogurt) is often touted to be one of the best sources of vitamin D. Packed with fruits, veggies and nuts, this drink can be a part of your daily diet to fuel in vitamin D. Here's a smoothie recipe for you that includes winter greens like spinach and healthy nuts that can keep you warm and nourished in this season. Click here for the recipe.





Include these dishes in your diet and enjoy a healthy mind and body!





