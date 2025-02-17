Vitamin C, also known as ascorbic acid, is an essential nutrient that plays a crucial role in supporting the immune system, aiding iron absorption, and promoting healthy skin, bones, and connective tissue. Since the human body does not produce or store Vitamin C, it must be obtained through diet or supplements. The recommended daily intake varies by age, gender, and life stage, but for most adults, it is around 75 mg for women and 90 mg for men, according to the National Institutes of Health (NIH). Here's how you can easily meet your daily Vitamin C requirement through natural sources, fortified foods, and supplements.





Here Are 5 Diet Tips To Get Enough Vitamin C Daily:

1. Eat Vitamin C-Rich Fruits

Fruits are one of the best sources of Vitamin C, offering a natural and delicious way to meet your daily intake.

Citrus fruits - Oranges, lemons, limes, and grapefruits are well-known sources of Vitamin C. A medium orange provides about 70 mg as per the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), covering nearly 100% of the daily requirement.

Kiwi - A single kiwi contains around 71 mg of Vitamin C, making it a powerful choice.

Strawberries - A cup of strawberries provides about 89 mg, exceeding the daily RDI.

Papaya - Half a small papaya offers around 95 mg of Vitamin C.

Guava - One guava contains about 126 mg, surpassing daily needs.

Pineapple and Mango - These tropical fruits also contribute to Vitamin C intake, with a cup of pineapple offering around 79 mg.

2. Include Vitamin C-Rich Vegetables

Many vegetables are excellent sources of Vitamin C, making them an essential part of a balanced diet.

Bell peppers - Red bell peppers provide a whopping 152 mg per cup, while green bell peppers offer about 95 mg.

Broccoli - A cup of cooked broccoli contains around 102 mg.

Brussels sprouts - Half a cup of cooked Brussels sprouts provides approximately 49 mg.

Kale and Spinach - Leafy greens like kale (80 mg per cup) and spinach (28 mg per cup) contribute to your Vitamin C intake.

Tomatoes - A medium tomato provides around 20 mg, while a cup of cherry tomatoes offers about 30 mg.

3. Consume Fortified Foods

Some foods are fortified with Vitamin C to enhance their nutritional value.

Fortified cereals, juices, and plant-based milk often contain added Vitamin C to help individuals meet their daily requirements.

Check food labels to identify fortified options that fit into your diet.

4. Optimise Cooking Methods

Vitamin C is water-soluble and sensitive to heat, so cooking methods impact its retention.

Eat raw fruits and vegetables whenever possible.

Steam or stir-fry vegetables instead of boiling them to preserve Vitamin C.

If boiling is necessary, use the water in soups or sauces to retain nutrients.

5. Pair with Iron-Rich Foods

Vitamin C enhances iron absorption, particularly from plant-based sources.

Combine Vitamin C-rich foods with iron-rich options such as spinach, lentils, and beans.

Adding lemon juice to salads or drinking orange juice with meals can improve iron absorption.

Meeting your daily Vitamin C requirement is simple and achievable through a varied diet rich in fruits, vegetables, and fortified foods. While supplements can be useful, natural sources provide additional benefits, such as fibre and antioxidants. By making conscious food choices and using optimal preparation methods, you can ensure your body receives the Vitamin C it needs for overall health and well-being.



