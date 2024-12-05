Iron is an essential mineral that our body needs in abundance. It keeps our blood flowing and boosts our overall immunity. While some are naturally blessed with high iron levels, others are not, especially women. An iron deficiency can cause symptoms such as fatigue, weakness, and even pale skin. If you have an iron deficiency, you may have been advised to eat certain foods, but even then, your iron levels may not show any signs of improvement. So, where are you going wrong? Is there anything slowing down the absorption of iron into your body? Let's find out from nutritionist Deepsikha Jain:

Here Are 3 Ways You Can Increase The Absorption Of Iron In Your Body:

1. Enrich Your Diet With Iron-Rich Foods

To increase iron absorption, Deepsikha recommends incorporating foods such as green leafy vegetables, legumes, dates, and pomegranates into your diet. All of these are high in iron and will help boost your iron levels. The recommended daily amount of iron depends on your age and gender. According to the National Institutes of Health (NIH), an adult male should aim for about 8 mg, whereas an adult female should aim for 18 mg.

2. Do Not Pair Iron-Rich Foods With Tea/Coffee

Many of us love sipping tea and coffee throughout the day. However, make sure you're not pairing it with foods rich in iron. Jain says that this can interfere with the absorption of iron in your body. Tea and coffee contain caffeine and tannin, both of which are known to slow down and reduce iron absorption. As per a study published in the Japan Journal of Clinical and Medical Research, iron absorption can be reduced by up to 35% when consumed with tea, and by 62% when consumed with coffee.

3. Harness The Power Of Vitamin C-Rich Foods

The nutritionist also suggests pairing iron-rich foods with a source of vitamin C. The reason for this is that vitamin C helps create an acidic environment, which helps dissolve iron more adequately. So, the time you're having a green leafy salad, go ahead and squeeze some lemon juice over it. By doing so, your body will be better able to absorb iron, thus increasing your overall iron levels.

What Foods Have The Highest Iron Content?

When we think of iron-rich foods, spinach is probably the first thing that comes to mind. And why not? It is an excellent source of iron and can also be incorporated into several recipes. However, there are several other iron-rich foods that can make for a great addition to your diet. These include chia seeds, dried apricots, amaranth, and cashew nuts. All of these have a high iron content, which is why you should make a conscious effort to include them in your meals.

Suffering from low iron levels can be challenging, but by following these tips, you can increase them quickly. Stay fit, healthy, and happy!