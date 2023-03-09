As the summer season is approaching, it is crucial to stay hydrated by drinking an ample amount of water. Consuming citrus drinks that are high in vitamin C comes with many benefits. These drinks provide essential nutrients that effectively combat the common cold, as well as bioactive compounds and antioxidants that enhance the body's natural defences and improve immunity. To fill the daily intake of vitamin C, it is essential to add fruits and vegetables such as oranges, kiwi, strawberries, bell peppers, broccoli, and spinach.





Although there are various foods that can restore vitamin C levels in our bodies, the most efficient method is to juice them and consume them regularly. There are many citrus-based drinks you can incorporate into your diet. To help you in planning your summer menu, we have compiled a list of drinks that are high in vitamin C.

Here Are 6 Citrusy drinks ideas to get your daily Vitamin C fix:

1. Refreshing Orange Juice

We love oranges, don't we? The sweet and zesty taste and its pleasant aroma make everything better. Oranges are simple to squeeze into juice at home, either by hand or with a juicer. Your freshly squeezed orange juice will then be ready.

Super citrusy orange juice is a must to beat the heat. Photo Credit: istock

2. Lemonade

Many of us just love sipping lemonade in summer, right? It's energising and quite simple to prepare. All you need to do is to squeeze in some lemon in soda and add black salt and sugar and voila, your super-energising summer drink is ready! If you don't like it fizzy, skip the soda and add lemon juice to regular water and satiate your thirst.

Cool yourself with refreshing glass of lemonade.

3. Tangy Pineapple Juice

Pineapple not only tastes delicious but also provides a rich source of essential vitamins and minerals. It is abundant in vital nutrients such as manganese, copper, vitamin B6, and vitamin C, all of which play a crucial role in maintaining a healthy body. To enjoy the benefits of this tropical fruit, you can easily make pineapple juice at home and add a sprinkle of black pepper and sugar to balance its tangy flavour.





4. Sweet Litchi Juice

With moderate consumption of litchis, one can meet their daily vitamin C requirements as this humble fruit is naturally abundant in the nutrient. For a delightful summer drink, mix soda with litchi juice to create a delicious litchi punch. You can also add some fresh mint leaves for an extra refreshing aroma.

Easy litchi punch can be prepared at home Photo Credit: istock

5. Watermelon Juice

Watermelon is a good source of antioxidants and nutrients. The high water content of watermelon keeps you hydrated and satiated for a longer period of time. It is juicy and sweet, giving it the ideal treat to quench your thirst in the sweltering summertime.





6. Strawberry Juice

Strawberries are renowned for their flavour, colour, and scent. Moreover, it is a great source of vitamin C. Include strawberry juice in your regular diet and indulge in your unbelievably wonderful homemade juice.

Juicy berry drink you can have this summer Photo Credit: istock

So, there you have it, six delicious and refreshing drinks that are packed with vitamin C to help you stay healthy and hydrated during the summer months.