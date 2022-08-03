There is no doubt about the fact that we all love fast-food. While it may not be one of the healthiest options, it surely makes us feel good. Don't you agree? It's a quick, on-the-go meal and helps in fulfilling our hunger pangs. And one such loved fast-food item is a burger. Burgers are juicy, cheap, wholesome and oh-so delicious! However, did you ever think your favourite burger would cost you a thousand times more than the actual price? Recently, we came across a story in which a man travelling from Bali to Australia was fined a whopping Rs 2 lakh for carrying McDonald's breakfast on the flight.





For the unversed, the Australian government has strict rules regarding biosafety. Limited types of foods are allowed into the country while travelling. For this tourist, his bag was sniffed and checked by a biosecurity dog as soon as he landed. The man got into trouble as soon as the dog found two egg and sausage McMuffins and a ham croissant. This was troublesome as the man did not declare his McDonald's meal to the airport authorities and provided false documents, according to a report by News Corp.





Due to this, the person was charged with a fine of Rs 2 lakh. Reacting to the incident, Australia's Agriculture Minister Murray Watt has called it one of the most expensive McDonald's meals ever. "This fine is twice the cost of airfare to Bali, but I have no sympathy for people who choose to disobey Australia's strict biosecurity measures, and recent detections show you will be caught. Australia is FMD-free, and we want it to stay that way, "Watt added.







"Passengers who choose to travel need to make sure they are fulfilling the conditions to enter Australia, by following all biosecurity measures," he added.