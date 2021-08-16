When it comes to chocolate, we hardly have control over our cravings. After all, that delicious chocolaty flavour, whether filled with nuts or fruits, rules over our hearts. While there are many flavours to relish, one such chocolaty goodness that has caught the attention of many is the delectable Nutella. Put it on bread, a cake or a scoop full of it on top of your biscuits, Nutella has the power to make everything taste more delicious. However, this delightful goodness may also be unhealthy for many of us as it is high in calories, fats and sugars. But what if we told you that you could make a healthier version of Nutella and use that in many dishes you would like to indulge in. Sounds interesting, right?





In a recent Instagram post by celebrity chef Saransh Goila, we found a healthy version of Nutella. In the caption he wrote, "Sau-tella. Nutella ka healthier bhai. When I'm craving a chocolate spread almost everyday I make a jar and keep in the fridge. Don't get me wrong I do love Nutella but Sautella humare ghar mein zyada popular hai because health bhi aur taste bhi."

Try making this delicious spread (Image from unsplash)

To make this chocolaty spread, he first added one cup of dates, half spoon of peanut butter, two tablespoons cocoa, some salt and water. Blend all these in a blender till a fine paste is formed. Once done, enjoy the healthier version of Nutella! You can store this in your fridge for up to four weeks. Take a look at the video here:

If this healthier version of Nutella makes you want to indulge in some yummy chocolaty desserts, then take a look at these Nutella dessert recipes.

Here Are Healthy Nutella Dessert Recipes:

1. Nutella mousse

The name of this dish sounds as delicious as they taste of this delectable mousse. To make this, beat some cream until soft peaks are formed and add the chocolate spread. Fold it gently till both the things combine and refrigerate it for four to five hours.

This mousse is easy to make (Image from unsplash)

2. Pocket-Stuffed Nutella

This recipe makes a perfect dessert for any event. First, take two pieces of bread and cut the edges of it. Now add one spoonful of Nutella and close the breads together. Cover these with an all-purpose flour slurry and fry till crisp. Enjoy it with some delicious ice cream!





3. Nutella Wrap

A Nutella wrap is a mix of fruits, nuts and, of course, the rich chocolaty spread. To make this dish, take a roti or tortilla, add Nutella as the base and on top of that, and add fruits like banana, strawberries, or any other of your choice. Wrap this, grill and enjoy!

(Image from unsplash)

Now, what are you waiting for? Make the healthy Nutella and try these recipes! Let us know which one you liked the best!