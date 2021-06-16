With the arrival of the monsoon, all of us begin to crave something spicy and crunchy with our meals. And since there is no way to escape this craving, we might as well give in to it, but in a healthy way. One of the most popular ways to curb a mid-day hunger pang is to have a quick snack and a cup of tea to go with it. Well, we recommended that you pair the tea with some yummy vegetarian tikkis that are not just easy to make but are also filling. You can have the tikkis with sweet or tangy chutneys. Also, if you are lucky enough to have leftovers, you can even use them as stuffing for your homemade burgers.

Here Are 5 Tikkis You Can Make

1. Spicy Aloo Tikki





Aloo Tikki is a popular north Indian snack, usually served at street-side chaat stalls. It's an easy and quick recipe that you make at home any time of the year but we love it during the monsoon. Check out the recipe here.





(Also Read: Diabetes Diet: This Quick And Easy Moong Sprouts Tikki May Help Manage Blood Sugar Levels)

Aloo Tikki is a popular north Indian snack

2.Kache Kele Ki Tikki





This well-known Awadhi dish is mostly cooked during the Navratri fast. Raw banana, potatoes and bottle gourd make for great fasting ingredients. The dish is usually served with freshly prepared peanut chutney. You can enjoy it with a cup of tea or even serve it as an appetizer at a dinner party. Take a look at the recipe.

This well-known Awadhi dish





(Also Read: Ever Tried Aloo Aur Dal Ki Tikki? This Easy Way Of Making Aloo Tikki Will Win Hearts)





3. Khasta Sabudana Ki Tikki





This is the perfect crispy snack for the monsoon. These tikkis are made up of mashed potatoes, cashews and a healthy dose of green chillies, which add a bit of spice. You can have it with sendha namak (rock salt) during fasts. Check out the recipe here.

This is the perfect crispy snack for the monsoon.





4. Paneer Tikki





One of the most popular tikki varieties out there, this recipe is loved by kids and adults alike. With a preparation time of just 30 minutes, this dish can be served with mint or coriander chutney with onion rings on the side. Take a look at the recipe.

It can be prepared in 30 minutes





5. Khoya Stuffed Matar Ki Tikki





Presenting a great contrast of flavours, these tikkis are spicy on the outside and sweet from the inside. The flavour is balanced by the tangy pea that is stuffed with a sweet khoya and date filling. Check out the recipe here.

6.Corn Palak Ki Tikki





A delectable evening snack, these tikkis are tasty and healthy. It's also a great way to get your children to eat spinach and corn. Win-win, isn't it? Follow the recipe here.





Tell us which of these recipes you are going to try out first.



