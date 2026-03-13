Sprouts have long enjoyed the reputation of being a perfect health food. They are often added to salads, chaats and breakfast bowls, and many people assume that the rawer they are, the healthier they must be. In fact, sprouts are frequently recommended as part of weight-loss diets and clean eating routines because they are light, nutritious and easy to prepare. However, like many foods that gain a health halo, the way we consume them matters just as much as the ingredient itself. According to nutritionist Leema Mahajan, sprouts are certainly nutritious, but eating them raw every day may not always be the best choice. In a recent video, she highlighted a few important things people should know before making raw sprouts a daily habit.





Why You Should Avoid Having Raw Sprouts

Sprouts grow in warm and moist conditions, which are also ideal for the growth of certain bacteria. As per nutritionist Mahajan, if contamination occurs during the sprouting process, bacteria such as E. coli and Salmonella can multiply easily. She explains that simply washing sprouts may not remove these bacteria completely. This is why lightly steaming or sauteing sprouts is considered a safer option before consuming them. Cooking them briefly can significantly reduce the risk while still allowing you to enjoy their nutritional benefits.

Are Sprouts High In Protein?

Sprouts are often seen as a protein powerhouse, but Mahajan points out that this idea can be misleading. As per the expert, 100 grams of sprouts provide only around 3-4 grams of protein, which is relatively low compared to other common protein sources. This means sprouts should not be relied upon as the main protein component of a meal.





For adequate protein intake, Mahajan recommends including foods such as:

Dal and legumes

Paneer

Eggs

Tofu

Chickpeas

Sprouts can still be part of a balanced meal, but they work better as a supporting ingredient rather than the primary protein source.

Raw Sprouts May Trigger Digestive Discomfort

Another reason to be cautious with raw sprouts is their impact on digestion. As per nutritionist Leema Mahajan, raw sprouts contain high amounts of fibre and fermentable carbohydrates, which can sometimes be difficult for the gut to handle.





For people with sensitive digestion or conditions such as IBS, this may lead to symptoms like:

Bloating

Gas

Stomach discomfort

Cooking sprouts lightly can make them easier to digest, which is why many experts recommend steaming or sautéing them instead of eating them raw.





How To Store Sprouts Properly

Even after buying or preparing sprouts, how you store them plays an important role in food safety. Mahajan notes that refrigeration can slow bacterial growth but does not completely eliminate it. For this reason, sprouts should always be stored in the refrigerator and ideally consumed within 24 to 48 hours. Keeping them for longer periods may increase the risk of bacterial contamination and spoilage.





Sprouts are undoubtedly nutritious and can be a great addition to a balanced diet. As with most foods, the key lies not just in what you eat, but how you prepare and consume it. So, the next time you plan to eat sprouts, follow this advice!





