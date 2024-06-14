When it comes to crispy and spicy snacks, kachori is the first thing that comes to mind. It is crunchy, flavorful, and so delicious that it becomes unbelievable that it is made from simple kitchen ingredients. You can find all kinds of kachoris out there, but pyaaz kachori has a separate fanbase. Flaky pastry filled with a delightful onion stuffing, this North Indian delight is often paired with chutney and enjoyed with chai. However, to make perfect pyaaz kachoris at home requires precision and guidance. Are you a fan of pyaaz kachoris? If yes, then this article is for you! Read on to learn 5 easy tips to make perfect pyaaz kachoris from the comfort of your kitchen!

Photo Credit: iStock

5 Tips To Make Perfect Pyaaz Kachori Every Time

1. Make The Perfect Dough

The signature crispy and flaky texture of your kachoris comes from how you knead the dough, so this step is pretty important. Start with a mixture of all-purpose flour (maida) and some semolina (sooji) for that extra crunch. To this, add a pinch of salt and a tablespoon of ghee. The key here is to use cold water to knead the dough as it will prevent the gluten from developing too much. Knead the dough until it is soft yet firm. Once you achieve that, let it rest for 30 minutes. This resting period will allow the dough to relax and be easier to roll out later.

2. Prepare The Flavorful Filling

The best part about pyaaz kachori is its filling, bursting with flavors and spices. Take some onions and chop them finely. Sauté them until they are golden brown. This caramelization process will bring out the sweetness of the onions and balance the spice levels in the mixture. Then add cumin seeds, fennel seeds, and a pinch of hing for that authentic aroma. Add other spices of your choice, but don't forget to add amchur (dry mango powder) for that tangy taste. Make sure to let the mixture cool down completely before stuffing it into the dough; otherwise, the kachoris will become soggy.

3. Shape And Seal Kachoris

Shaping and sealing kachoris is crucial to getting yourself a piping-hot plate of goodness. Roll out the dough into small circles but make sure the edges are thinner than the center. This technique will ensure that your pyaaz kachoris are fried evenly. Place a generous amount of cooled onion mixture in the center, gather the edges, and seal them firmly. This step is important to avoid any filling leaks and ensures your kachoris puff up perfectly while frying.

Photo Credit: iStock

4. Fry To Perfection

The frying process can impact the overall result of your pyaaz kachoris. Heat oil in a deep frying pan over medium heat. To know if the oil is ready, drop a small piece of dough into the oil. If it sizzles and rises slowly, it is ready to fry your pyaaz kachoris. Fry the kachoris on medium to low heat and not on high. This will allow the kachoris to cook evenly and develop an irresistible golden-brown crust. Avoid overcrowding the pan as this can lead to greasy kachoris.

5. Drain And Serve

While frying the kachoris, patience is key. Let each pyaaz kachori take its time to fry. Once done, transfer them to a paper towel-lined plate or a wire rack to remove excess oil. This step ensures that the pyaaz kachoris remain crunchy and not oily. Pair them with tamarind chutney and enjoy!





Will you try making pyaaz kachori at home? Let us know in the comments below!