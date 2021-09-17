For a healthy and fit body, it's very important to keep a check on our carb intake. However, that doesn't mean you have to compromise on all of your favorite foods. In an Instagram video, nutritionist Pooja Makhija shows you how to bake a quick gluten-free bread. Pooja captioned the post, “Again I love my carbs ok! But in case you are avoiding them or trying to cut gluten, then this could be an easy, super quick bread you can bake yourself in 90 seconds! Could add some herbs for more flavor or cinnamon if you want to enjoy with nut butter or even some seeds for added crunch.”





Puja took 3 tablespoons of almond flour and mixed it with 2 tablespoons of butter. Then she added an egg and blended it well with 1/4th tablespoon of baking powder and a pinch of salt. She said that the batter needs to be whisked and then put in the microwave for 90 seconds. Finally, the gluten-free bread was ready to eat. It is a quick recipe you can try at home.





Watch the video here:

A few days ago, Pooja had shared another no-carb recipe of a delicious spinach wrap. This wrap is high on protein and nutrition. She captioned the post, “Easy, no-carb, high protein nutritious snack or even dinner option.” The ingredients Pooja used were spinach, eggs, and any vegetable of your choice. Here's the video:

Recently, she had also posted the recipe for a kiwi salsa, and believe us, it would definitely make you drool! In the Instagram video, she chose Chilean kiwis that were not fully ripe. She chopped them into a bowl, added chopped onions, cilantro, and jalapenos. She then added lime juice for a tangy taste and finally garnished it with chili flakes. Watch the video here:

Coming back to Pooja Makhija's gluten-free bread recipe, try it out at home if you are on a no-carb diet.