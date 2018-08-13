How To Toast Bread? Easy And Effective Ways To Have A Healthy Breakfast

Shreya Bhardwaj | Updated: August 13, 2018 17:50 IST
"Mom, I really have five minutes, I am already late for school! Are you giving me something to eat or no?" This is a story of every household, isn't it? But, the question of what to prepare in five minutes still remains unattended. What is that something that you can prepare in just five minutes, fulfilling the requirement of a healthy breakfast. It's none other than a quick crisp toast. We all eat bread in some or the other way but toasted bread is something that brings out the best of that simple plain bread we eat. That one crispy bite with some melted butter on it feels like heaven on earth, plus you don't want anyone throwing their tantrums around you when you can prepare a meal by yourself in just five minutes. And, guess what? It's a healthy breakfast, of course minus the butter, which is preferred by almost everyone. Breads are completely versatile; you can toast them, fry them and crumb them as well. Bread is low in sugar and fat and contains fibre. We all need fibre in our breakfast so that we can easily keep our hunger pangs at bay till lunch time. Nutritionists around the world recommend adding whole grain breads to our diet as they are made of flour that comes from grain kernels. Having said that, let's learn how to toast bread with these easy steps.
1. Choose your bread wisely
Choose a regular sandwich bread that is wheat (preferably) or white. Soft white breads tend to toast more easily than the others. If you don't like the basic white toast then try denser crusty bread that will become a chewier toast with a crispy edge. You have multiple choices like brown bread, raisin loaves, or multi-grain breads.
2. Plug In Your Toaster
Now, carefully place your bread slices in the bread slots of the toaster. Make sure the slices aren't rubbing against the heat coils, if they are, then cut the sides off with a knife carefully.
3. Toast The Bread
Depending on, what type of bread you have and how crisp do you want your toast, set the knob on higher or lower. For the first timers, set your knob on medium to make sure your bread is not burnt. And then keep moving the knob from higher to lower or vice versa as per your convenience. Now, once you have a rough idea that your toast is exactly what you need then just push the side button down and your toast will pop up. Your bread toasts are ready!
Now, if you don't have a toaster in your kitchen, then don't worry, we have some more ways in which you can toast your bread.
Is your investment in an oven, over the craze of baking you had a few years back, being wasted? Well, now it's not. You can use it to toast your bread!
Once you're done slaving in the kitchen, now it's time to enjoy your toasted bread. You can put some melted butter on it, coat it with some hazel-nut chocolate, or put jam on it. Have a healthy and happy morning!
