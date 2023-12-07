The winter season is all about indulging in comfort food and beverages. While there are plenty of options, a bowl of wholesome soup becomes a go-to choice for many. It is light on the stomach, extremely wholesome, and packed with flavour. Whether for lunch or dinner, you can relish it for any meal. If you feel like having some, there's no better place than Wow! China. They have an exciting variety of soups to choose from that will keep you warm. That's not all; you can also earn exciting rewards as you sip on them. Wondering how? If you use the NDTV Big Bonus App, you will receive gift coupons on your purchases and up to 5% in rewards on the app. Download the NDTV Big Bonus App from the App Store or Google Play, register on the app, and link your bank cards to earn these rewards. Don't worry; linking your credit and debit cards to the app is completely secure, so make the most of your order while earning simultaneously.

Here Are 5 Delicious Soups You Must Try This Winter Season:

1. Manchow Soup

Manchow soup is among the most popular soup varieties. It has a hot and spicy flavour and a delightful aroma to it. You can enjoy a vegetarian or chicken version of it, as per your personal preference. The crunchy noodles on top add a nice crunch to it.

2. Hot and Sour Soup

This soup is a top pick for those who have a high tolerance for spice. The use of black or white pepper in it is what gives it its distinct taste. It makes for a delicious soup to sip on a chilly night. The garnishing of spring onions makes it taste even better.

3. Lemon-Coriander Soup

If you like your soup to be tangy, lemon-coriander soup is the best option for you. It's quite refreshing and will provide a delightful change for your taste buds. The coriander leaves help enhance its flavour too. We suggest you try this soup out now!

4. Sweet Corn Soup

Not a fan of spicy or tangy soups? No worries! Sweet and corn soup is what you need to try. Unlike all the other soups, this one is much sweeter in taste. This soup is a great choice for kids to enjoy or even for people who have a low spice tolerance.

5. Wow! Noodle Soup

Another delicious soup you must try is this special Wow! noodle soup. As the name suggests, the soup includes noodles in it and is brimming with exciting flavours. It's one of those soups you can enjoy when you feel like having something indulgent.





Keep yourself warm this winter season by sipping on these delicious soups.





