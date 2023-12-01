Paneer is one of the most beloved ingredients in Indian cuisine. While there are several ways in which it can be enjoyed, nothing quite compares to a wholesome paneer curry. It is a dish that brings contentment to the hearts of vegetarians and is a must-have at every get-together. The best part is that you can have it in different ways as well. Its rich and flavourful taste makes it an all-time favourite. As the weekend is right here, why not indulge in some? Treat yourself to mouth-watering paneer curries from Mithaas and earn rewards as you savour them. Wondering how? If you use the NDTV Big Bonus App, you will receive gift coupons on your purchases and up to 10% in rewards on the app. Download the NDTV Big Bonus App from the App Store or Google Play, register on the app, and link your bank cards to earn these rewards. Don't worry; linking your credit and debit cards to the app is completely secure, so make the most of your order while earning.

Here Are 4 Mouth-Watering Paneer Curries You Must Try:

1. Shahi Paneer

Shahi paneer is undoubtedly the most popular paneer curry out there. The word 'shahi' translates to 'royal' in English, and it promises exactly that. Soft paneer cubes are bathed in a rich tomato-based gravy. The addition of cream to it makes it even more indulgent.

2. Kadhai Paneer

Another classic paneer curry is kadhai paneer. This one is known to have dhaba-style flavours and is spicier in taste as compared to shahi paneer. Pair it with tandoori roti or butter naan to put together a wholesome meal for lunch or dinner.

3. Paneer Butter Masala

This one is quite similar to shahi paneer, but the difference is that the paneer cubes are fried. The gravy has a hearty use of tomatoes and onions, crunchy cashews, and a host of spices. This dish will surely be a crowd-pleaser at your dinner party.

4. Paneer Lababdar

Wish to have something even more indulgent? Paneer lababdar is what you need to try. This curry offers the perfect blend of sweet and spicy flavours and is sure to satisfy your taste buds. It also includes cashew paste in it, which makes it a mouth-watering affair.

Pair these mouth-watering paneer curries with rice, roti, or naan and enjoy them over the weekend.





Disclaimer: NDTV Is A Media Partner Providing Certain Promotional Services To Enigmatic Smile India Rewards Private Limited For Its Application.