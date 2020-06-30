Watch: 10-Min Mango Milk Cake Mithai Without Ghee (Recipe Video)

This mango milk cake can be made in 10 minutes.

We can't let summer go by without making countless mango recipes at home. We need mango in everything - from milkshakes to lassi, from achaar to desserts and to even traditional Indian desserts. There are some easy mango recipes and some are a bit complex, but if you are looking for a super quick mango dessert recipe, we have a perfect recipe for you. Believe it or not, you can make yummy aam ki mithai in all of 10 minutes! And it's none other than your favourite Indian sweet - milk cake, flavoured with mango.





Watch the recipe video here to see exactly how to make mango milk cake at home:

Almost all traditional Indian sweets are full of ghee but not this one, and it still tastes luscious and delicious. It's so unbelievably easy to make, you might end up making it again and again for the rest of the summer season. This recipe video on YouTube channel 'Cook With Parul' shares a simple way to make this mango dessert with a handful of ingredients. You don't' need mawa or khoya or condensed milk or ghee. All you need are mangoes, milk powder, milk, desiccated coconut, sugar and cardamom powder. That's it.

Beat mango to pulp and heat it with sugar. If your mango is sweet enough, you may reduce the amount of sugar added, or skip it altogether. Mix milk and milk power thoroughly, and you'll get a mawa-like thick paste. Add the paste to mango puree, add some cardamom powder and desiccated coconut or coconut powder (you can easily get it at grocery stores). Alternatively, you can also grate dry coconut yourself and use it.





