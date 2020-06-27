Mango Dessert Recipe: How To Make Eggless Mango Mousse At Home 

Mango mousse can be easily made at home.

Highlights Mango is a summer special fruit, loved by all.

Make mango mouse for a light and sweet dessert.

Here is an easy recipe to help you make it at home.

Mangoes and ice-creams are two things that we crave all the time all through summer, and if we combine both to make mango ice cream, it is even better. But, sometimes we want to eat light meals in this hot and muggy weather but the cravings just won't go away. We either listen to our sweet tooth or to pay heed to our tummy. That's when mousse comes forth as the best option to satiate our craving for a dessert while not weighing down our stomach. Mousse is an airy, fluffy cream-like dessert, which is perfect for a light sweet treat.





If you are addicted to mango flavours because, obviously - it's summer, make a lighter version of mango ice-cream - mango mousse. Mousse is soft, pillowy dessert made by whipping cream and eggs with sugar and flavours like vanilla or mango or strawberry. If you are a vegetarian, you can also make eggless mango mousse with this amazing recipe that we are sharing with you today.





(Also Read: 7 Best Mango Dessert Recipes You Must Try)





Mango is everyone's favourite summer fruit.

The smooth delight with the seasonal mangoes is just what you need to end your meal with a 'sweet something'; and, it's also very easy to make at home. You just need some mangoes, heavy cream, gelatine, cinnamon powder, lemon juice and sugar. We usually have all these ingredients already there in our kitchen, except, maybe, gelatine. But, you can easily find gelatine in grocery stores or on online shopping sites. With minimal ingredients and efforts to put in, this mango mousse recipe is a must-try.





Here's the complete recipe of eggless mango moussewith detailed ingredients list and measurements along with step-by-step procedure of making it.





You just have to beat mango to pulp, heat it with cinnamon powder, gelatine and sugar. Then add lemon juice it. Top the mango mixture with whipped cream and some mango slices, chill it and serve!

Mango mousse is so easy to make, you'll spend the rest of the summer making it again and again. It's light, refreshing and oh-so delicious. The kids in your family will definitely love it. Try making this yummy mango dessert at home and let us know how you like it in the comments section below.









