Set in the heart of Ajmer, Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti's Ajmer Sharif dargah is recognized around the world for attracting millions of pilgrims seeking the Sufi saint's blessings. With thousands of visitors daily, the holy shrine is swarmed with people, and for each person who visits the shrine, the community makes sure that no one stays hungry! Recently, Youtuber Gaurav Wasan of 'Baba Ka Dhaba' fame went to Ajmer Sharif Dargah and showed his followers the process of 1866kg rice and sugar being used to cook meethe chawal for the pilgrims who come to the shrine!





The video was shared on Wasan's Instagram handle, @youtubeswadofficial. As per Wasan, the huge vessel or 'deg' used to cook the chawal is 500 years old and comes from the time of Akbar. It can easily contain up to 4800kg of food. Since the video was uploaded, it has garnered more than 8 lakh views and more than 88 thousand likes with several comments.





In the video, first, the deg is filled with water and other raw ingredients like flour, turmeric, zafran, kevra and more. It takes one and half an hour for the mix to come to a boil. Then 1866kg of rice, 1866kg of sugar, and 100kg of dry fruits are added to the huge deg. Since the size and quantity of the rice being cooked is huge, the Dargah also has a special handmade wooden 'karchi' or spatula using which they mix the rice with the help of two people. When the rice is ready, dry fruits and makhana are spread out. In the end, they dish out the rice and serve it among the pilgrims.

In the video, one of the officials also says, "We don't let anyone go back hungry and no one even sleeps hungry in the darbar."





Watch the full video here:





Isn't the process of cooking such a huge meal extremely fascinating? What do you think about the community kitchen at Ajmer Sharif Dargah? Let us know in the comments below!



