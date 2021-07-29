Come monsoon and we think of everything crispy, greasy and decadent. Pitter patter on the windowpanes and the nippy weather escalates our cravings for pakoras and bhajias. In fact, a hot cup of tea on a monsoon evening is just not complete without these delicacies by the side. As a result, we end up making some or the other bhajia at home to enjoy evening tea while watching the rain-washed nature. But same the aloo pakora and peyaj pakora can be boring at times. Which is why we are in constant search for unique snacks recipes to enjoy throughout the monsoon.





One such amazing option we recently came across is sooji pakoda. Made with sooji, dahi, onion and several other ingredients, this snack is soft from inside and crispy from outside. The unique texture adds on the flavour of the dish, leaving us impressed to the core.

Monsoon Special: How To Make Sooji Pakora | Sooji Pakora Recipe:

To make this pakora, we need a few simple ingredients available in our kitchen. We need sooji, dahi, baking powder, onio, coriander, jeera, ginger, red chilli powder, green chilli and salt as per taste. That's it. All you need to do now is make a batter with these ingredients and fry pakora. Let's take a look at the recipe:





Step 1: Take sooji in a bowl and add dahi to it.

Step 2: Mix everything together and add some water. Mix it into a thick batter.





Step 3: Add onions, coriander, ginger, jeera, salt, red chilli powder, green chilli and baking soda to it. Mix everything together.





Step 4: Now heat oil in a pan and fry small pakodas with the batter. Fry until golden brown in colour.





Serve these yummy sooji pakoras hot with green chutney by the side. And of course, do not forget to pair it with a hot cup of masala chai. Click here for a fool-proof masala chai recipe.





Happy Monsoon!