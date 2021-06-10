Do you smell that fragrance? The calming aroma of the wet earth is the best indicator to describe the arrival of the monsoon. The rainy season is here to give us that much-needed respite from the sweltering heat. Apart from brightening our surroundings with the hues of emerald green and spreading a sense of pleasantness all around, monsoon is the perfect time to indulge in yummy snacks. Accompanied by a warm cup of tea or coffee, this season calls for a plate of piping hot fried goodies to be enjoyed along with loved ones.





While fried food is the go-to during the monsoon, we have curated for you a list of healthy options to indulge in instead of the deep-fried oily fare. Take a look at these yummy recipes here.





1. Baked Raw Banana Samosa





A unique and healthy twist on the beloved samosa. Raw bananas are particularly rich in vitamin B6 and C and are good for your heart. Switch the regular potato stuffing with raw banana mixed with flavourful spices for a delicious tea-time snack.

2. Fresh Corn Bhel

Monsoon calls for some yummy corn dishes. And this corn bhel recipe is just the right mix of tangy and spicy to enjoy on a rainy day.





3. Baked Almond Kofta





Looking for a quick and easy snack that is filled with nutritional benefits and does not compromise on flavour? Then this recipe is just for you. A delectable treat made with vitamin E-rich almonds and creamy potatoes to savour with loved ones.





4. Aloo And Dal Tikki





Enjoy this healthy tikki recipe made with chana dal which boosts your immunity and increases muscle strength. You can opt to bake these tikkis instead of frying them to make a healthier snack.





5. Rajma Pakoda





No rainy season is complete without mouth-watering pakodas on the menu. And these pakodas made with kidney beans are not just healthy but also super yummy and easy to make.





6. Moong Dal Samosa





Moong dal is everyone's one-stop solution for protein and nutrients. Use this nutrient-rich dal mixed with tangy spices for your samosa stuffing and you get a hearty snack to enjoy with your hot cup of tea.





7. East-West Spring Rolls





Want to add a Chinese twist to your tea-time snacks? Try this flavourful spring rolls recipe that is quick and easy to rustle up. And it can be baked instead of fried.

Tell us in the comments section which of these recipes you enjoyed making the most.