The love for chai is one thing that all the Indians have in common! Sipping on a hot cup of tea on a cold evening is the ultimate comfort for most of us. We spend our evening with a cup of tea in one hand and a snack in the other! Like most foods, chai has also been the focus of experimentations by culinary enthusiasts. One tea vendor in Delhi is selling roahafza tea and a food blogger decided to try it. What the food blogger did after trying out the tea may shock you. Take a look:

In the video, we see the street vendor make the gulabi roohafza tea from scratch. Next, the food blogger decided to try out the tea. When he sipped the roohafza chai, he found it disgusting and as a response threw the tea right on the road. The video was uploaded by @Chatore_brothers on Instagram. The video has garnered 3.5 million views and around 150k likes.





People were divided after watching this video. Many viewers were utterly surprised to see this weird combination; they were not thrilled to see roohafza being added to their beloved chai. However, some desi viewers found the blogger's behaviour disturbing. One person commented, "Wasting food for views ? and here there are people not getting food and water to drink." Others pointed out how the blogger was not only wasting and littering but he was also disrespecting food by behaving like this - "kya bawasir hai yeh, but what so ever you shouldn't have thrown it like that, that's an absolute disrespect".





While the tea may have tasted bad, but is it ok to react to someone's creation in such a manner? What do you think? Do tell us in the comments section below!