The first step to prepping fruits and vegetables, whether for making a recipe or eating it raw, is to peel them. Peels are a protective cover for fruits and vegetables, designed to prevent any damage to them. As peels are meant to protect the veggies, they are not that easy to remove. For instance, take a vegetable like garlic, the layers of peels surrounding each and every clove makes it even more time-consuming to peel the garlic! To make the peeling process a whole lot easier, we have found some easy ways to peel the not so 'peelable' fruits and vegetables that will help you save time in the kitchen





5 Peeling Techniques For Fruits And Veggies:

1.Garlic

When Chinese food comes to our mind, the first ingredient that strikes us is garlic. However, dealing with the garlic can be tedious! Each garlic is filled with many cloves that need to be peeled respectively. Not anymore! Next time you have to peel garlic, simply heat in the microwave or shake in a bottle; that should do the trick.





2.Ginger

Another essential ingredient in our daily cooking, ginger is a flavourful spice that can liven up any recipe! But peeling it can be tricky, as the peeler can't cover all the curves of the ginger. Don't use a peeler for ginger, instead use a spoon. It may sound bizarre but, in fact, ginger peels easily come off using the spoon!





3.Tomato

Most recipes don't require us to peel tomatoes, but when a recipe does then it can be a time-consuming process as the skin of the tomato doesn't separate from the pulp easily. To remove the peel easily, you'll need to blanch the tomatoes first. This will separate the pulp from the peel, allowing you to remove it from your hands.





4.Onion

The onion is one tough vegetable to deal with, just trying to cut can make us cry! However, Indian cooking is incomplete without this bulbous veggie. To peel onions, cut the top and root of the onion. Now simply peel off the onion peel using your hand.





5.Pineapple

This tropical fruit tastes absolutely delicious; however, removing its pointy peels (pineapple's eye) is not an easy task. We have found the right way to remove these peels at home. To remove the eyes of the pineapple, simply make cuts along the side of the pineapple following the diagonal direction in which they are arranged.





Try out these peeling techniques and let us know which one is your favourite!



