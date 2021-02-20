Watch: Easy Homemade Vanilla Sponge Cake Recipe For Beginners With Baking Tips

This vanilla sponge cake recipe is a must-try.

This vanilla sponge cake recipe is perfect for you.

Watch the recipe video to make it at home.

We all want to make homemade cakes but its' not something that everyone can manage perfectly. When we try our hand at baking a cake for the first time, most of the time it turns out to be too hard. Here is a recipe for beginners to make cottony soft cake at home. This is the best spongy vanilla cake recipe that makes tasty, fluffy, moist, and yummy cake. The recipe was shared by food vlogger Alpa Modi on her YouTube channel 'Something's Cooking With Alpa'.





Here's the step-by-step recipe of vanilla spongy cake:







Step 1 - Take a small bowl of regular salted butter and beat it for 5 minutes till its colour starts to change, from yellow to white.





Step 2 - Add powdered sugar and beat thoroughly till sugar is mixed in.





Step 3 - Add 3 eggs, one at a time and beat every time you add one.





Step 4 - Beat till you get a creamy mixture. Add vanilla essence and beat again for 30 seconds.





Step 5 - Now take all-purpose flour, add baking powder and sift both through a colander and put it in a bowl.





Step 6 - Add the flour gradually into egg and butter batter while folding regularly. Add milk at room temperature.





Step 7 - Now grease baking tray/pan. Line with butter paper and grease it from top. Dust some flour on the sides of the pan. Once the sides are completely coated, turn it upside down and tap on it to remove excessive flour.

Step 8 - Add cake batter and spread evenly. With a tooth pick run through the batter to leave some air for the batter.





Step 9 - Bake the cake in pre-heated oven for 40-45 minutes.





Watch the complete recipe video here -





