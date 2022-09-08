Food experimentation videos have gained immense popularity over social media. Every day, people are trying out new recipes and coming up with unique combinations. While some of these are appreciated, others might not satisfy our taste buds. From dal makhni ice cream roll, cola Maggi, gulab jamun chaat with dahi and chutney to cola-Oreo omelette and more - we've seen it all! Adding to the list of bizarre food combinations, this time it's a vegetable pizza topped with ice cream. Yes, you heard us. In a recent video that has been making the rounds on the internet, a street vendor can be seen making an ice cream pizza and it has left foodies enraged.





In a video uploaded by Instagram user @radiokarohan, we can see a vendor making a vegetable pizza topped with ice cream. The video begins with the vendor spreading chocolate sauce over the pizza base. He then adds onions, tomatoes, capsicums and dollops of vanilla ice cream. Next, he adds a generous amount of cheese and keeps it in the oven. Before serving, he added some more chocolate sauce and strawberry ice cream. Take a look at the video here:











Looks awful, right? Ever since the video was uploaded, it has been viewed 9.3K times, has 778 likes and several comments. Many people have cringed after looking at this bizarre food combination and called it disgusting. One person wrote, "I want to puke in the face of man who thought of putting onions on chocolate sauce."













Another person wrote, "I can't have this pizza."













Another user mentioned, "Disgusting!" "Agar kisi ko bimar hone ka man kar raha hai to, try jarur karen (If someone feels like getting sick, then they must try this)," added another.











What do you think about this vegetable pizza topped with ice cream? Let us know in the comments below!