Watch: Give Mattar Paneer A Restaurant-Style Spin With This Delicious Recipe

What makes for the difference between a classic home-style mattar paneer and the preparation which is served in restaurants? The answer to this difference may lie in a few secret ingredients that we bring to you in this delightful recipe.

Aditi Ahuja  |  Updated: April 16, 2020 17:39 IST

Mattar Paneer becomes delicious and restaurant-style with this recipe.

Highlights
  • Mattar paneer is a delightful home-made recipe which is quite popular
  • Here we explore the recipe reinvented restaurant-style
  • This preparation uses unique ingredients and innovative way of cooking

Mattar Paneer is a much-loved dish by all age groups. The delectable combination of fresh peas and cottage cheese cubes in a tomato and onion-based gravy makes for the ultimate comfort food. But what makes for the difference between a classic home-style mattar paneer and the preparation which is served in restaurants? The answer to this difference may lie in a few secret ingredients that we bring to you, in this delicious Mattar Paneer recipe by NDTV Food and Dash Menu.

The Mattar Paneer preparation is done by first sautéing the ginger-garlic paste in oil. Then, onions, tomatoes and green chillies are added to the paste. This procedure is quite similar to any other gravy dish that is prepared at home. But once the spices are added to the Mattar Paneer, along with boiled peas and cubes of paneer - this recipe recommends sautéing it on a high flame for five to ten minutes. This gives the preparation a well-rounded flavour of all the spices combined with the textures of the individual vegetables.

Further, the recipe uses the ingredient of fresh cream to lend the Mattar Paneer preparation a smooth, velvety texture. It is important to note that the gravy of this recipe is minimal, thus giving the Mattar Paneer a restaurant-style flavour. The dish is served garnished with fresh coriander and ginger, preferably along with roti or rice.

Watch The Full Mattar Paneer Recipe Video Here:



(Also Read: )

Ingredients:

  • 250m paneer, cut in cubes
  • 1 cup peas (boiled)

For the gravy:

  • 1 cup chopped onions
  • 1 cup chopped tomatoes
  • 1 tbsp ginger-garlic paste
  • 2 tsp chopped green chillies
  • 1 tbsp oil
  • 1 tsp coriander powder
  • 1 tsp turmeric powder
  • 1 tsp red chilli powder
  • 1 tsp cumin powder
  • 1/2 tsp garam masala powder
  • 1 tbsp fresh cream
  • Salt, to taste
  • Fresh coriander for garnish
  • Thin ginger slices, for garnish

Method:

Comments

  1. In a pan, add oil and let it heat.
  2. Sauté ginger garlic paste for few minutes.
  3. Then add chopped onions, chopped tomatoes into it with green chilies. Stir well.
  4. Add coriander powder, cumin powder, turmeric powder, red chili powder, garam masala and salt to this. Stir fry this mixture finely.
  5. Add the boiled peas and the cubes of paneer into the gravy. Sautée on high flame for 5-10 min.
  6. Add fresh cream to it.
  7. Garnish it with fresh coriander and thin slices of ginger.
  8. Serve with Roti/Rice.


