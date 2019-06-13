Watch: Give Your Favourite Mac And Cheese An Interesting Makeover

We've got you an interesting recipe of Macaroni Cheese Bombs

One of the most popular and loved cheese recipes among cheese lovers is mac and cheese. Not only does it tastes delicious but can be easily be made with just few handful of ingredients in the comforts of your kitchen. An absolute kids' favourite, mac and cheese can be experimented with various ways and techniques. However, to give it a more appealing and appetising look, we've got you an interesting recipe of Macaroni Cheese Bombs.





This recipe has been shared by food vlogger Ananya Banerjee on her YouTube channel 'Chef Ananya Banerjee.' She makes use of basic ingredients for the regular mac and cheese recipe but plays around them to give the classic recipe an interesting makeover. For the macaroni cheese bombs, Chef Ananya Banerjee uses silicon cups to make it look appealing to the eyes and later adds in crushed bread crumbs to form the base of the recipe, followed by a layering of tomato ketchup.





Once the base is formed, she adds in the mac and cheese and tops it with healthy and hearty bell peppers to add in crunch, taste and colour to the dish. A garnishing of grated cheese and chilli flakes enhances the flavour of the dish and is then baked till the cheese completely melts. This oh-so-yummy cheese-loaded recipe is sure to be loved by kids especially. You can also add in veggies of your choice to this recipe to make it healthier.

