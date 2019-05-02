Video: Looking For Dairy-Free Breakfast? Here's How You Can Make Vegan Mac & Cheese At Home?

A mac and cheese recipe that is completely vegan and dairy-free

The joy of gorging on rich and comforting mac and cheese while all curled up in a cosy blanket is above all! However, a lot of people end up giving up on their cravings due to various reasons - either they are lactose intolerant or on a quest to shed extra kilos. What if we say that you can now make mac and cheese at home that is completely vegan, dairy-free and won't hamper your weight loss goals? Yes, you read that right!







YouTuber and food enthusiast, Manjula Jain dishes out an exciting recipe of vegan mac and cheese on her channel - 'Manjula's Kitchen'. What makes this particular mac and cheese recipe different and unique from the other recipes is that it looks and tastes cheesy, but is actually devoid of all the dairy and excess calorie content. The cheesy element comes by blending together hearty vegetables that complement well boiled macaroni.







If you are an office-goer who doesn't have the time to prepare an elaborate meal during morning hours, you can now bring vegan mac and cheese to your rescue as it is quite easy-to-prepare and won't take much of your time and effort. All you need to do is just keep some boiled macaroni ready in advance and follow the recipe mentioned below. Make this vegan mac and cheese for your kids and you are sure to be showered with tons of compliments.



How To Make Vegan Mac & Cheese At Home:



















