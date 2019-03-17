Watch: Healthy And Delicious Tea-Time Snack Ragi Rava Dhokla Recipe!

Dhokla is one of the most popular Gujarati snacks and is consumed around the country. In fact, Indians in any part of the world would love to indulge in this delicious desi snack. Dhokla is typically made by steaming a frothy besan batter and then topping the finishes product with a tempering or tadka. The taste of the dhokla is a mix of sweet and savoury. The tempering is prepared by frying curry leaves and mustard seeds in oil for a few minutes until the seeds begin to crackle. Dhokla is considered a healthy snack as there is minimum use of oil or grease and is prepared from the healthy gram flour. However, dhokla can also be prepared using ragi (finger millet) and rava (semolina) which are both great flour alternatives for diabetes patients.





Ragi is an ancient food grain that is fast emerging as a superfood. It is rich in fibre, and hence, is considered a great alternative for wheat and white rice. Ragi helps regulate blood sugar and blood cholesterol levels and even curbs hunger pangs. Ragi may also help regulate weight in diabetics. Semolina flour, or rava, is another food that has a low glycaemic index, and hence, may be consumed by diabetics. However, semolina should be consumed in moderation, as opposed to ragi, which can be easily added to diabetes diet on a daily basis. These two flours can be used to replace wheat flour and rice flour in a number of South Indian preparations.





Mumbai-based chef Ananya Banerjee's ragi rava dhokla recipe can be a great addition to the diet of anyone watching their weight. The recipe is low in salt and contains no sugar. It contains very little oil, which is only used for the tempering. The curry leaves in the recipe are loaded with antioxidants, giving you another reason to indulge in this delicious and healthy snack. What's more? It's very easy to prepare and won't take more than 30 minutes to cook. All you need is the dhokla steamer apparatus and some commonly available kitchen ingredients to rustle up this healthy tea-time snack. This recipe promises to be an instant hit with your family, friends and guests.





Check out the full recipe of healthy tea-time snack Ragi Rava Dhokla by Chef Ananya Banerjee:

Happy Cooking!







