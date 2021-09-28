Let's agree- muffin makes a go-to option for the ones with sweet tooth. It is delicious, convenient and can be enjoyed anytime of the day. Have it as is or pair with your cup of tea, muffin helps satiate your cravings anytime of the day. Imagine those soft and fluffy muffins you get at your bakery! They taste heavenly, right? The best part is, you can easily make those amazing bakery-style muffins at home too. All you need to understand is baking is all about science. Right kind of ingredient added in correct proportion helps you get perfectly baked cakes and muffins in just no time. Fret not, we are here to help you out.





We found this classic bakery-style blueberry muffin recipe that can easily be replicated in your kitchen. The recipe has been shared by food vlogger Ananya Banerjee on her YouTube channel (named Ananya Banerjee). Besides blueberries, she also added some rolled oats to add some crunchy texture to the muffin. Sounds delicious, isn't it? So, what are you waiting for? Put on your chef's hat, get all your baking tools and start with the recipe.

How To Make Bakery-Style Blueberry Muffin | Bakery-Style Blueberry Muffin Recipe:

Take one cup butter in a bowl and add sugar to it. Whisk well.

Break two eggs and whisk well. Add vanilla essence. Whisk well again. Add maida and baking soda through sieve. Lightly fold and cut the mixture. Add milk and mix lightly. Add blueberries and mix. Place muffin moulds on a baking tray and pour the batter in it. Do not over fill. Top it with rolled oats and blueberries. Pre heat the oven and bake the muffins at 180degree Celsius for 20 minutes. Check with toothpick. If it comes out clean, then your muffin is ready to be served.

