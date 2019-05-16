Watch: How To Make Chicken Stock At Home, Easy Tips And Hacks

If you are a fan of watching international cooking shows like us, you may have seen certain recurrent ingredients; ingredients that they consider as 'must-haves'. One such staple ingredient is chicken stock, which is basically just the residual water in which the chicken or chicken bones are boiled. Yes, you heard us! There is absolutely no need to toss away that water, as it can come in handy to spruce up so many of your dishes. You can use chicken stock to cook uncooked rice and have a flavoursome rice dish with fresh veggies on the side. It is popularly used in preparation of glazed carrots, braised chicken, pilaf and Brussel sprouts. In addition to adding its distinct rich flavour to the dish, it also helps soften some hard veggies or meat.





In this recipe video, Mumbai-based blogger Ananya Banerjee on her YouTube Channel 'Chef Ananya Banerjee', tells us how to make chicken stock at home. Nowadays, you can easily find chicken stock in market, but you can also make it in the comforts of your kitchen. Chef Ananya also gives some handy tips and hacks to make chicken stock at home. For this recipe, she uses leftover chicken bones, black pepper, bay leaf and lots of water. Let the mix boil and cook it for at least one hour. This helps in giving your stock a rich consistency. Strain the liquid and discard the bones. You can store this stock in fridge and use it as and when you need it.



