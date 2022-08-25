If you're someone who loves momos, you know there's nothing better than a plate full of fresh, juicy and succulent chicken momos. These bite-sized dumplings are stuffed with chicken mince, wrapped in a dough and then steamed until perfection. Sometimes they are also fried or dunked in a flavourful gravy. The fiery chilli chutney served along with them makes them taste even more divine. So, if you're craving some chicken momos, how about giving them an interesting Indo-Chinese twist? Chef Sanjeev Kapoor has shared a mouth-watering chilli chicken momos recipe on his Instagram handle.
Also read: 5 Types Of Momos You Can Easily Make At Home
Juicy chicken momos coated with a spicy and tangy sauce - they spell indulgence in every bite! This recipe brings together the goodness of momos and Indo-Chinese flavours - all in one. You can relish these momos as an evening snack or even serve them as a starter for your next dinner party. They'll definitely be a crowd pleaser. Garnish them with spring onion greens and serve hot. So, without much ado, let's take a look at the recipe:
Chilli Chicken Momos Recipe: How To Make Chilli Chicken Momos
Ingredients:
- Chicken mince (keema) - 500 gms
- Readymade momo dough made using 1 cup refined flour
- Salt to taste
- Crushed black peppercorns to taste
- Ginger, finely chopped - 1 tbsp
- Garlic, finely chopped - 1 tbsp
- Green chillies, finely chopped - 2-3
- Spring onion bulbs, finely chopped with the greens + for garnish - 2
- Soy sauce - 1 tsp
- Oil for greasing
For Sauce
- Oil - 1 1/2 tbsps
- Garlic, finely chopped - 2 tsp
- Ginger, finely chopped - 1 tsp
- Green chillies, slit - 2-3
- Small onion, sliced - 1
- Small green capsicum, thinly sliced - 1
- Soy sauce - 2 tsp
- Red chilli sauce - 1 tsp
- Salt to taste
- Crushed black peppercorns to taste
- Chicken stock - 1 1/4 cup
- Corn flour slurry - 1 1/2 tbsp
Method:
- Take chicken mince in a large bowl. Add salt, crushed black peppercorns, ginger, garlic, green chillies, spring onion bulbs, soy sauce, and spring onion greens and mix till well combined.
- Roll out the dough into a large thin disc. Cut out roundels using a cookie cutter. To make a momo, take a roundel, place a portion of the chicken mixture in the centre, apply some water on the edges, and shape the momo as desired.
- Heat sufficient water in a steamer. Arrange the momos in the steamer basket and steam for 8-10 minutes. Meanwhile, to make the sauce, heat oil in a pan. Add garlic, ginger and mix well. Cook for 1-2 minutes. Add green chillies and mix well.
- Add onion, and green capsicum and saute for 1-2 minutes. Add soy sauce and red chilli sauce and mix well. Add salt, crushed black peppercorns, and chicken stock and mix well.
- Slide in the momos and gently mix till the momos are well coated with the sauce. Garnish with spring onion greens and serve hot.
Watch the full recipe video here:
So, what are you waiting for? Try out this delicious recipe and let us know how you liked it in the comments section below.
Click here for more momo recipes.