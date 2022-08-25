If you're someone who loves momos, you know there's nothing better than a plate full of fresh, juicy and succulent chicken momos. These bite-sized dumplings are stuffed with chicken mince, wrapped in a dough and then steamed until perfection. Sometimes they are also fried or dunked in a flavourful gravy. The fiery chilli chutney served along with them makes them taste even more divine. So, if you're craving some chicken momos, how about giving them an interesting Indo-Chinese twist? Chef Sanjeev Kapoor has shared a mouth-watering chilli chicken momos recipe on his Instagram handle.





Juicy chicken momos coated with a spicy and tangy sauce - they spell indulgence in every bite! This recipe brings together the goodness of momos and Indo-Chinese flavours - all in one. You can relish these momos as an evening snack or even serve them as a starter for your next dinner party. They'll definitely be a crowd pleaser. Garnish them with spring onion greens and serve hot. So, without much ado, let's take a look at the recipe:

Chilli Chicken Momos Recipe: How To Make Chilli Chicken Momos

Ingredients:

Chicken mince (keema) - 500 gms

Readymade momo dough made using 1 cup refined flour

Salt to taste

Crushed black peppercorns to taste

Ginger, finely chopped - 1 tbsp

Garlic, finely chopped - 1 tbsp

Green chillies, finely chopped - 2-3

Spring onion bulbs, finely chopped with the greens + for garnish - 2

Soy sauce - 1 tsp

Oil for greasing

For Sauce

Oil - 1 1/2 tbsps

Garlic, finely chopped - 2 tsp

Ginger, finely chopped - 1 tsp

Green chillies, slit - 2-3

Small onion, sliced - 1

Small green capsicum, thinly sliced - 1

Soy sauce - 2 tsp

Red chilli sauce - 1 tsp

Salt to taste

Crushed black peppercorns to taste

Chicken stock - 1 1/4 cup

Corn flour slurry - 1 1/2 tbsp

Method:

Take chicken mince in a large bowl. Add salt, crushed black peppercorns, ginger, garlic, green chillies, spring onion bulbs, soy sauce, and spring onion greens and mix till well combined.

Roll out the dough into a large thin disc. Cut out roundels using a cookie cutter. To make a momo, take a roundel, place a portion of the chicken mixture in the centre, apply some water on the edges, and shape the momo as desired.

Heat sufficient water in a steamer. Arrange the momos in the steamer basket and steam for 8-10 minutes. Meanwhile, to make the sauce, heat oil in a pan. Add garlic, ginger and mix well. Cook for 1-2 minutes. Add green chillies and mix well.

Add onion, and green capsicum and saute for 1-2 minutes. Add soy sauce and red chilli sauce and mix well. Add salt, crushed black peppercorns, and chicken stock and mix well.

Slide in the momos and gently mix till the momos are well coated with the sauce. Garnish with spring onion greens and serve hot.

