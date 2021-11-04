The festival of Diwali is here and we are celebrating it with much fun and enthusiasm. If you look around, you will find houses decorated with lights, rangoli and more. What adds on to the festivities is food. We indulge in various types of sweet and savoury dishes including chole bhature, samosa, gulab jamun and more. In fact, we go on a bingeing spree, keeping all our guilt feelings aside. While we buy some of our favourite sweets and snacks from our favourite shops in town, other dishes we love to make at home. During this time of the year, you will find people making barfi, laddoo, namkeen etc in abundance. Considering this, we bring you a popular snack recipe that will make Diwali a delicious affair. It's known as verki poori.





Verki Poori is basically fried, flaky snack that looks and tastes much like Maharashtrian Chirote. The only difference is chirote has a sweet flavour, whereas, verki poori taste salty. This recipe has been shared by food vlogger Ananya Banerjee on her YouTube channel (named Ananya Banerjee). So, without much ado, let's get into the recipe.





How To Make Verki Poori | Verki Poori Recipe:

Take maida, jeera, salt and ghee in a mixing bowl.

Mix everything together.

Slowly add water and make soft dough. Keep aside.

Now, take some corn flour and ghee in a bowl and mix.

Roll out the dough and spread corn flour mix on it.

Now, make laccha (paratha) like dough and cut into small pieces.

Take the small pieces, roll and deep fry.

And the yummy verki poori is ready to indulge.

Watch The Complete Recipe Video Of Verki Poori Here:

Try this dish today and make the festival a delicious affair.