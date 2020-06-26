SEARCH
Watch: How To Make Crispy Corn Pattice At Home

Since it is the time we feel like indulging in all things greasy and good, how about making a crispy corn pattice at home? You may be a devout fan of ragda pattice, but this interesting take is sure to be a super impressive fare as well.

Sushmita Sengupta  |  Updated: June 26, 2020 15:59 IST

Watch: How To Make Crispy Corn Pattice At Home

Crispy corns are a delight to bite into anytime of the day

The scorching heat has put our patience to test many times this season, and finally with the first spell of monsoon showers hitting some parts of the country, we can expect some respite soon. The nip in the air calls for something fried and crispy, and while we know most of you are thinking pakodas, but there is no harm to experiment a little.

If you are a fan of corn (or bhutta) like us, you must be over the moon, since it is finally the season! Crispy corns are a delight to bite into anytime of the day. We can have it in our sandwich, pasta, salads, burger and what not! A handful of corns can spruce up just about anything.

Since it is the time we feel like indulging in all things greasy and good, how about making a crispy corn pattice at home? You may be a devout fan of ragda pattice, but this interesting take is sure to be a super impressive fare as well.

Recipe Video: 

The recipe by Mumbai-based blogger, Alpa posted on her YouTube channel 'Something's Cooking With Alpa'. This pattice or tikki is ideal to go with your evening cup of tea. In India, we love to accompany our chai with some chatter and tit bits, these  easy-to-make corn pattice is sure to strike a chord with everyone in the room. Since kids are so fond of corn, you finally have a home-made snack that they would also lap up in no time.

Try this recipe and let us know how you liked it in the comments below.
 

About Sushmita SenguptaSharing a strong penchant for food, Sushmita loves all things good, cheesy and greasy. Her other favourite pastime activities other than discussing food includes, reading, watching movies and binge-watching TV shows.

