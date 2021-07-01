Potato wedges is one of the most loved potato dishes across the globe. But making it at home is not as easy as it seems. Apparently, it might look like a simple potato fry; but trust us, there's much more to it. It is one of those uncomplicated recipes that give you almost no room for experimentation. However, you can always go creative with the flavourings! A perfectly cooked potato wedge is crispy from outside and soft and flavourful from inside. But the ones we make at home mostly turns soggy or gets burnt. Much relatable, right? This is why we went on a search for the perfect recipe that will help us make café-style potato wedges at home.





During the search we came across a recipe that instantly blew our mind with its taste and texture. Trust us, these potato wedges tasted just like the ones we get in restaurants and cafes. Hence, we thought of passing on the recipe to you.





This recipe has been shared by food vlogger Ananya Banerjee on her YouTube channel (named Ananya Banerjee). It is quick, easy and can be prepared any time of the day. While she used a simple butter garlic flavouring in this recipe, you can customise it as per your choice and go as creative as you want.





How To Make Café-Style Potato Wedge:

Peel the potatoes and put them in water.

Cut potatoes in wedges.

Put in back in the water.

Boil potatoes in hot water with pinch of salt for about 3-4 minutes.

For the batter, take some maida in a bowl.

Add pinch of oregano, paprika and salt to taste.

Add water and prepare a smooth batter.

Add the boiled potato wedges to the fine batter and mix well.

Fry it in hot oil until crispy and golden brown in colour.

Transfer it to a plate.

Now, heat a spoon of butter in a pan and add finely chopped garlic, coriander leaves and some chilli flakes to it.

Saute the fried wedges in the garlic-butter mix and you bowl of café-style potato wedges are ready to be relished.

What are you waiting for? Make it today and indulge!





Watch the complete recipe video for café-style potato wedges here:





