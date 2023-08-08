Evening tea time offers a chance to unwind and take a break from our daily tasks. There's nothing quite like enjoying a moment of serenity while sipping on a steaming cup of tea. Elevating this experience is the company of delectable snacks. While some lean toward sweet biscuits, others indulge in savoury delights like pakoras and cutlets. For those with a penchant for biscuits, a unique option awaits - fried rava biscuits. The recipe for this distinctive snack comes from vlogger Parul Gupta, shared on her YouTube channel, 'Cook With Parul.' Find out more below.

Why You Should Try Fried Rava Biscuits:

These delightful biscuits can be easily crafted at home sans an oven or microwave. Their star ingredient is rava (semolina or sooji), foregoing the need for refined flour (maida), eggs, or baking soda/powder. Furthermore, their flavour can be effortlessly tailored to your preferences. The version below features a delicate cardamom-coconut essence, but you can also infuse these rava biscuits with vanilla. These fried biscuits can be whipped up in about 30 minutes-your go-to solution for a quick yet impressive treat. Plus, they maintain their quality when stored for an extended period after cooling.

Photo Credit: iStock

Recipe for Homemade Rava Biscuits | Quick and Easy Sooji Biscuits Without an Oven:

1. Begin by whisking ghee, sugar, and warm milk in a spacious bowl.





2. Incorporate rava, atta (wheat flour), milk powder, salt, cardamom powder, and desiccated coconut.





3. Thoroughly mix the ingredients and allow the mixture to rest for 10 minutes.





4. Afterward, gently knead the mixture by hand until a soft dough forms. Divide the dough into small portions and roll them into lemon-sized balls.





5. Gently flatten each dough ball and arrange them on a tray.





6. In a kadhai, heat a moderate amount of oil for frying (less than what's needed for deep-frying). Once the oil is moderately hot, begin adding the flattened dough balls.





7. Flip the biscuits as needed, ensuring both sides cook evenly. Keep flipping until they acquire a golden-brown hue with a few surface cracks.





8. Allow the biscuits to cool before savouring them alongside your tea. Store the remaining biscuits in an airtight container.





For precise ingredient measurements, refer to the complete recipe video below:











Whether you're seeking an unconventional tea-time snack, a distinctive sweet indulgence, or a biscuit sans the need for maida, this recipe has you covered. Don't hesitate to try crafting this snack and share your impressions with us!

