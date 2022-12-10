What's a cup of chai without some nibbles? A hot cup of tea and some light snacks go hand in hand; they make the perfect combination to satisfy all of our unexpected cravings and hunger pangs. Tea-time snacks range from namak pare to crunchy pakodas. But a packet of biscuits is on everyone's list. Depending on our preferences, we all prefer to stock a variety of biscuits. However, after some time of opening the pack, these biscuits turn out to be stale and tasteless. Ever wondered how to use them? Well, if not, we are here to help. While scrolling through our social media feeds, we came across some amazing ways to use leftover soggy biscuits. Wondering what those are? Take a look below.

Here Are Some Ways To Use Soggy Biscuits:

1. Base For Pies Or Cheesecakes

A good crust is the one thing that a pie or cheesecake depends on. While there are several pie crust doughs to choose from, such as shortcrust, filo, or puff, a biscuit base works just as well. However, a cookie base is required for cheesecakes. And whether you have vanilla or chocolate biscuits, you can make a good, buttery crust.





Biscuit crumbs can be used to make pies.

2. Shakes and Smoothies

Do you find this suggestion surprising? If you can put chia seeds, flaxseeds, or even muesli in your shakes and smoothies, why not biscuit crumbs? Just add a spoon of biscuit crumbs to your chocolate shake and see how tastier it gets.

3. Biscuit Doughnuts

With leftover biscuits, you can easily make these tiny doughnuts! Simply combine biscuit crumbs and butter to form balls, then fry them in oil until golden brown on both sides. Top with icing (or not) and eat while still warm!

4. Biscuit Waffles

Who doesn't enjoy crispy and delectable waffles? Yes, we do! Whether for breakfast or simply when you want something sweet, waffles are the best choice for any occasion. Make cookie crumbs, add butter, knead a dough and simply put them into the waffle iron!

5. Baked Biscuit Bites

Cut leftover biscuits in half and arrange them on a baking sheet sprayed with nonstick cooking spray. Top with a cooked savoury meat or veggie mixture and some sauces. Sprinkle with shredded cheese and bake in a 325 degree F oven for 15 minutes, or until heated through.

Use biscuit crumbs as the base for baked dishes.



Try these recipes out and let us know how you liked them in the comments below.