Watch: How To Make Quick And Easy Rava Fish Fry In Under 30 Mins (Recipe Video)

This rava fish fry is crispy and a great snacking meal.

Highlights Surmai fish is popular in India as it has less bones and is easy to eat.

Here is a quick recipe of rava fish fry that can be made in minutes.

Watch the recipe video to make it at home.

Soft and juicy fish makes for a perfect meal when we seek a light yet wholesome dish. Fish can be had as a snack or a full-fledged meal, just alter the quantity and cooking process. Fish is extremely rich in Omega 3 fatty acids, which are known to boost heart health, hair health and bring many other health benefits. There are so many varieties of fish you can pick from, and choose from a host of cooking options to make your fish dish.





In India, surmai fish is very popular. Known as king fish and seer fish, this particular breed of fish has lesser bones as compared to other breeds, and therefore, is easier to make and eat. Also, this fish is naturally flavourful so you don't require extra preparations to enhance its flavour. The fact that surmai fish is used to make other foods like fish pickles, speaks volumes about its rich natural flavours.





This recipe shows how to make delectable fish fry snack with surmai fish. It is called surmai rava fish fry as it contains the goodness of rava flour (semolina) as well.





Marinate surmai fish with ginger paste, garlic paste, turmeric powder, fish masala powder and lemon juice for 15-20 minutes. Coat the fish with a mix of rava and rice flour and shallow fry on both the sides till it turns brown and crispy.

For detailed steps, watch the recipe video of rava fish fry:

Ingredients:





350 gm Surmai





1 tsp ginger-garlic paste





1/2 tsp turmeric powder





1 tsp fish masala powder





1 tbsp lemon juice





1 Cup Rava & Rice flour





Salt to taste





Oil for frying







Method:







1. Cut surmai into about 1/2" thick slices.





2. For marinating add ginger-garlic paste, turmeric powder, salt, lemon juice, fish masala in the fish and rub everything well from all sides of it.





3. Keep it aside for marinating for about 15-20 minutes.





4. Take a broad bowl, add rava, rice flour, 1/2 tsp red chili powder and salt to taste.





5. Dip the marinated fish in rava mixture and smear rava on it from all sides.





6. Heat up oil on high heat.





7. Drop the fish in hot oil.





8. Fry on medium heat from one side and flip the fish over.





9. Fry form another side too on medium heat for another 3-4 minutes.





10. Take the fish out into a dish and surmai rava fry is already.









