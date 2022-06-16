In India, idli makes for a popular breakfast dish. When paired with chutney and sambar, the dish tastes delicious. Although idli finds its root in a South Indian kitchen, the comfort of the dish has made it popular among all. So much so that today you will find people across India preparing it at home. Another reason for its popularity is its easy recipe. Idli is super easy and quick to make - all you need to have is some idli batter in store. But did you know that a simple idli recipe has several variations to it?! That's right. Besides classic steamed idli, there are podi idli, fried idli, Kanchipuram idli and more.





Also Read: Quick Lunch Recipe: How To Make Tawa Pulao In Just 10 Minutes





Another such version we recently came across is goli idli. Such an interesting name; isn't it? Small, round-shaped idli, with a classic South Indian tadka (of mustard seeds and curry leaves), it makes for wholesome breakfast food. Goli idli looks much like paniyaram or paddu; the only difference is - goli idli is steamed instead of fried. And the best part is, for making goli idli, we do not need to prepare any batter beforehand.











Chef Kunal Kapur recently shared goli idli recipe and three unique variations of the same - tadka idli, butter garlic idli and plain idli. And the best part is, you just need 20 minutes to prepare this dish. The video is shared on Chef Kunal's Instagram handle. "It's simple to prepare, uses very few ingredients and can be enjoyed at any time of the day. Enjoy cooking!" Chef Kunal captioned the post. So, without further ado, let's take a look at the recipes.

How To Make Classic Goli Idli:







To make this dish, you need rice flour, oil, water and salt. First, make a dough with rice flour, water and salt. Take some oil on the palms and cut small roundels (golis) out of the dough. Steam them and goli idli is ready to be relished.





How To Make Takda/Masala Goli Idli:







Here, you need oil, hing, dried red chilli, urad dal, chana dal, green chilli, ginger, mustard seeds, curry leaves, sesame, carrots, salt and coriander. All you need to do is prepare a tadka with these ingredients, add the goli idli, toss, garnish with coriander leaves and serve hot.





How To Make Butter Garlic Idli:







To make this dish, you need butter, garlic, green chilli, onion, corn niblet, salt, pepper, lemon and spring onion. Like tadka idli, prepare a butter garlic sauce with the ingredients, add the idlis, toss and garnish with spring onion. Serve it hot.











Watch The Detailed Recipes Of The 3 Variations Of Goli Idli Below:











Prepare this dish for a quick meal and enjoy!



