





If you were to think of a delicious comfort food for breakfast, what would come to your mind? It is dosa, isn't it? There is a certain joy in eating a thin, crispy dosa that could uplift your mood and make you happy. We all love dosa, right? Almost every breakfast buffet in the country has at least one dosa variation with sambar to offer. Even within dosa, there are so many delicious and interesting variations that we have fallen in love with. One such variation is ragi dosa.











Just because a dish is healthy, doesn't mean it can't get healthier! That is exactly what happens in ragi dosa. Ragi is a good source of fibre, helping with digestion and boosting heart health. It is rich in antioxidants and rich in proteins. That's not all ragi is a gluten-free flour, making it the ideal ingredient for people with gluten allergies. Ragi dosa gives the benefits of ragi in the deliciousness of dosa.





Dosa tastes great with sambhar and chutney.

How To Make Ragi Dosa | Ragi Dosa Recipe:











Start by mixing ragi flour, rice flour, chopped onions, chopped green chillies, salt and curd. Pour in some water and mix it till it becomes smooth. Keep aside for two hours, for the batter to ferment.











Then, saute curry leaves, cumin seeds and mustard seeds till it crackles. Pour in this tadka to the batter and mix well. The ragi dosa batter is ready.











Heat a flat pan and pour in the ragi dosa batter, spread it evenly to make a thin and crispy dosa. Once the dosa is cooked through, serves it hot with sambhar and coconut chutney.











Sounds easy, right? Recreate this crispy ragi dosa at home. Do tell us in the comments section how you enjoyed it!