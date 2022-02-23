South Indian cuisine has fans all across the country. Love for dosa traverses the boundaries of southern regions and is enjoyed with equal love in almost every Indian household. Paired with sambhar and/or coconut chutney, dosa is a fulfilling meal both for our stomach and heart. Regular dosa is made with urad dal and rice, but here, we will show you the recipe of a unique dosa that is similar but also different in some ways. Adai dosa is a popular delicacy in Tamil Nadu. It is made with not just one, not even two, but a total of four dals. This high-protein dosa is perfect to satiate your hunger and please your taste buds at the same time.





The best part about this dosa is that it is easier to make than the usual dosa. It doesn't require the long fermentation process, and can be made as soon as the batter is ready. Also, the batter is thicker because of the presence of four dals, so expect it to be extremely satiating. In fact, you don't even need sambhar for this dosa, you can just have it with the chutney of your choice.





We found this recipe video on Facebook posted by food vlogger Ananya Banerjee. Read on for the step-by-step recipe.

High-Protein Adai Dosa Recipe I How To Make Adai Dosa:

Step 1 - Combine toor dal, moong dal, chana dal, urad dal, boiled rice, and soak in water overnight.

Step 2 - Grind the dals-rice mixture along with onions, red chillies, curry leaves, coriander leaves, a dash of hing, salt and some water.

Step 3 - Now pour a ladleful of the batter on a flat tawa and cook from both the sides with a generous amount of ghee.

Watch the recipe video of adai dosa:





