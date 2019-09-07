Weight Loss: 2 High-Protein Breakfast Drink Recipes For Strong Start Of The Day

Consume protein-rich breakfast for healthy weight loss

A healthy breakfast is capable of setting the tone of the day for us. The first meal of the day is considered crucial by many as it helps in amping up the metabolism from the lowest level to get you ready for an action-packed day. A good breakfast might help you be energised for the rest of the day and may keep your blood sugar levels stable until the next meal. Striking a balance between overeating and eating too less may be important, but what is also important is to make your breakfast rich in the right kind of nutrition. Protein is one macro-nutrient that many health experts advise us to consume during breakfast.





Protein is important for breakfast as it has been proven in several studies to improve metabolism and also help curb hunger pangs. Protein is particularly important for weight loss as our bodies spend more calories while digesting the nutrient as compared to carbs and fats. Protein is also said to be a satiating nutrient and as such may help us stay full for longer. If you have been asked to increase your protein intake as part of your weight loss diet, then the two high-protein breakfast drink recipes might be just what you were looking for.





Protein-Rich Breakfast Drinks For Weight Loss

Flaxseed has grown in popularity due to the multitude or nutrients present in these shiny seeds as well as for their capability of easily getting incorporated in multiple recipes. A 100 gram portion of flax contains 18 grams of protein along with good amounts of calcium, as per data by the United States Department of Agriculture. This recipe uses soya milk, but you may use regular milk or almond milk or yogurt as healthy sources of protein.





This high-protein breakfast milkshake can be a great addition to a weight loss breakfast meal as it contains almonds, walnuts, flax seeds and is flavoured with the fragrant saffron. You may skip out on the saffron if you don't have it. A 100 gram of almond contains 21 grams of protein and the same portion of walnut has 15 grams of protein. This milkshake is adequately loaded with protein to help you meet your requirements.





Compliment your high-protein healthy meals with exercise or any other form of physical activity to lose weight quickly and to keep it off.







(This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.)



