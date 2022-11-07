We are experiencing a sudden nip in the air, which means, winter is here. In India, winter brings along sarson da saag, makki di roti, paratha and more. And what remains a constant with each of these delicacies is a jar of pickle. Paratha seems incomplete without a spoonful of achar. Isn't it? And what fascinates us the most are the variety of achar we get across India. Take mirchi ka achar for instance. This hearty dish sees multiple variations in every household. Some like it stuffed, some like it with masala on the top. Then there is a recipe that includes fried mirchi in it. Likewise, you will see variation in garlic achar, imli ka achar, gajar ka achar and more. In fact, food experts explain, pickling is more of a tradition that is passed on through generations. This is why, every household has its unique process of preparing pickle.





Recently, we came across one such delicious pickle recipe that is easy to make and adds on to the season's essence. It's instant mixed pickle. Carrot, cauliflower, ginger, chilli etc tossed in masala and soaked under the sun for hours make for the delicious mixed pickle that we relish with everything we eat. Here, we found a quick and easy version of the dish for you to try. Let's take a look.

How To Make Instant Mixed Pickle At Home:

For this dish, you need carrot, cauliflower, green chillies, mustard oil, garlic and ginger, salt and vinegar, turmeric powder, crushed mustard seeds, red chilli powder and jaggery.

Take carrot, cauliflower and green chillies in a steamer and steam for some time.

Add ginger, garlic, salt, mustard seeds, red chilli powder, turmeric powder, jiggery, vinegar and mustard oil to it.

Mix everything together and you have a bowlful of yummy instant mixed pickle ready to be relished.







Watch the detailed recipe video in the header section.











So, what are you waiting for? Prepare the achar today and enjoy with your meal. And do let us know how you liked it.