Watch: How To Make Lal Mirch Ki Onion Chutney At Home (Recipe Video)

The recipe video on YouTube channel 'Cook with Parul' shows step-by-step method of making lal mirch ki onion chutney. As the name suggests, you'll be puting in a whole lot of red chillies along with onions and other spices and ingredients.

Neha Grover  |  Updated: June 24, 2020 18:15 IST

Make tasty chutney with red chillies and onions.

Highlights
  • Make lal mirch ki onion chutney for a flavourful side dish.
  • This chutney can be paired with any kind of meal.
  • Watch the recipe video to make it at home.

There is a whole host of chutney options we can choose from for our Indian meals. If you love onion chutney and also chilli chutney, now you can combine the elements of both these amazing chutneys and make one lal mirch ki onion chutney. This chutney is so delicious and flavourful that it can turn around any bland food and make it taste great. If you are ever not in a mood to cook, pair you roti, rice or bread with this chutney and you'll have a complete meal without feeling the need of sabzi, gravy or dal. You'll have to make it to believe it.

The recipe video on YouTube channel 'Cook with Parul' shows step-by-step method of making lal mirch ki onion chutney. As the name suggests, you'll be puting in a whole lot of red chillies along with other spices and ingredients. 

The chutney is made by grinding sauteed chana dal (split chickpeas), urad dal (black gram), fenugreek (methi), coriander seeds (dhaniya), lots of whole red chillies, finely chopped onion, garlic, and turmeric powder for colour. Tamarind paste is also added to bring a striking sweet and tangy flavour. Tempering made of mustard seeds, urad dal, curry leaves, hing and red chilli levels up this already-tasty chutney.

Cooking the chutney along with tempering not only enhanced its flavour, it also extends its shelf life. You can store this chutney and use it for up to one week. Don't forget to garnish it with coriander leaves.

Watch the recipe video of lal mirch ki onion chutney:
 

