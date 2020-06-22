This 10-Min Easy Onion-Tomato Chutney Recipe Can Be Used For All Kinds Of Meals

Make quick and easy chutney from onions and tomatoes.

Highlights Chutney is basically a sauce that accompanies other foods.

For a quick and versatile side dish, make onion tomato chutney.

Here is an easy recipe to help you make it at home.

We can spruce up any Indian meal with chutney as a side dish. You'll find at least one kind of chutney for any given meal. We make coconut chutney for sambhar dosa, pudina chutney for Punjabi meals like rajma-rice or samoa or pakoda, and so on. But, if you want one non-specific chutney to go with all your meals, onion-tomato chutney is the best option. The simple chutney made with the most common ingredients in our kitchen - onion and tomato - is as generic as it can be.





Want to have dosa or idli but out of coconut to make coconut chutney? Don't worry, onion-tomato chutney will come to your rescue. If you want the typical south-Indian flavours in your chutney, then just add a tempering of curry leaves, urad dal, whole red chillies and mustard seeds to it. This is just one of the ways you can mould this chutney and make it go with anything you are eating. Even if you don't do anything, this chutney will taste superb as it is. You just need to spare 10 minutes to make this versatile pyaz-tamatar chutney.





Onion tomato chutney is one of the most versatile side dishes.

Onion Tomato Chutney Recipe:

Ingredients:





2 onions, chopped





2 tomatoes, chopped





Half tbsp. minced garlic





Half tbsp. grated ginger





1-2 green chillies, slit





1/4 tsp cumin powder





Salt and red chilli powder to taste





1 tsp sugar





Coriander leaves for garnishing





Few drops of lemon juice





Vegetable oil or olive oil for cooking





Method:





Step 1 - Heat oil in a pan. Add garlic and saute for a minute.





Step 2 - Add onions and saute till they turn brown.





Step 3 - Add tomatoes, green chilli, cumin powder, salt, red chilli powder, sugar, and cook till tomatoes cook.





Step 4 - Add some water. With a masher, mash the mixture to make it pulpy. Add some more water, if required.





Step 5- Turn off the gas, add some lemon juice. Garnish with coriander leaves and serve.





This onion tomato chutney will not only add to variety to your spread, it will also enhance your main meal. Put in just 10 minutes in your kitchen and make and store this very-useful and handy chutney for all times.









