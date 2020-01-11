Watch: How To Make Onion Chutney To Liven Up Your Meals (Recipe Video Inside)

To make the zesty relish you would need only a handful of ingredients

Highlights Onions are a staple in our kitchen pantry

Onions are tremendously versatile

A bit of onion chutney can spruce up any meal

Not happy with your lunch? The curry is too bland and rice turned out to be a bit too mushy? You can either gulp it down sulkily or look for things to spruce up your mundane meal. Chutney is a desi accompaniment which can come in handy as a saviour. In many households, chutney is made with left-over herbs and veggies in one's pantry. It is one of the ingenious ways in which we make use of everything that in our stock and reduce waste. Chutney can be used for a variety of purposes. It is okay if you do not want to have it alongside your mains. You can use it as a dip for your pakodas; you can use it as a substitute to sandwich spreads. There are options galore.





Also Read: Watch: How To Make Tandoori Gobhi At Home For Your Next Dinner Party (Recipe Video Inside





If you have enough onions in your house, you can use a bunch of them to make this hot and delicious onion chutney. The recipe posted on the YouTube Channel 'Cooking With Parul' can be teamed with anything from rice, paratha, roti, sandwich to idli. The best part about the recipe is that it is super easy to make and quick. This delish recipe by food blogger Parul is sure to add the much-needed spark to your banal lunch spread. To make the zesty relish you would need some oil, chana dal, urad dal, methidana, dhaniya seeds, red chillies, finely chopped onions, garlic, salt, turmeric and tamarind paste.

Also Read: Why You Shouldn't Store Peeled Onions?





Try this recipe at home and let us know how you liked it in the comments section below.





















(This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.)



