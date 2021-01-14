Quick Breakfast Recipes: 6 Delicious Ways To Whip Up Poha For Breakfast (Recipes Inside)

Poha is light, wholesome and fulfilling

Highlights Poha a comforting meal for many.

We bring some quick poha recipes for you.

These poha dishes are easy to make and put together a fulfilling meal.

Ask anyone for a quick breakfast food option and one of the first names that pops up in mind is poha. Made with flattened rice, poha is quick, fuss-free and wholesome. Flattened rice (also referred to as chiwda, chire, aval etc) is nutritious and light on the stomach - making it an absolute breakfast essential for many. Poha is consumed in almost every region across India, so much so that you will find every region with some unique ways to make it. While kanda poha holds a constant position in the food culture of Maharashtra, Gujarat enjoys poha in form of light, fried/baked snack called chiwda. People in Bengal enjoy poha in form of pulav (chire polao). Whichever way you prepare it, poha is an absolute delight any time of the day.





Why Is Poha A Breakfast Essential | Health Benefits Of Poha (Flattened Rice):

Although poha is light on the stomach, it is loaded with every essential nutrient for a well-balanced diet. It is a storehouse of good carbs, iron, B-vitamins, probiotics etc. These factors help regulate digestion and metabolism, which further boost overall health. Poha has low-calorie content and is ideal to add to your weight loss diet.

It is also deemed good for managing blood sugar levels. Poha is fibre-enriched, which as per experts, controls the flow of sugar in the blood and prevents a sudden spike in blood sugar levels.





Poha For Breakfast: Interesting Ways To Include Poha In Your Diet:

Poha is versatile to the core and has a number of recipes to its credits. If you are looking for some unique flattened rice recipes to add to your breakfast diet, then we have a surprise for you. We bring you 6 delicious recipes from across India that can please your palate in a jiffy.





Poha is a wholesome dish to relish





Here Are 6 Delicious Poha Recipes For Breakfast:

Kanda poha

Discussion on poha is never complete without mentioning the super delicious kanda poha of Maharashtra. Made with flattened rice and lots of onion, this dish is a must-have in every Maharashtrian household. Here's a recipe for you to try. Click here.





Dadpe poha

Another variation of Maharashtrian poha, it is a recipe that includes no cooking. Yes, you read it right! All you need to do is mix raw poha with onion, coconut, chillies etc and add a tadka of cumin and curry leaves on it. Click here for the recipe.





Indori poha

It won't be an exaggeration to say that Indori poha (with jalebi) defines the food culture of the city. It is basically a sweet-and-tangy poha recipe made with jeeravan masala (special Indori masala). Try it at home and serve with some namkeen for a delightful breakfast. Click here for the recipe.





Poha cutlet

We all enjoy cutlet for breakfast. Don't we? Here's a cutlet recipe with poha, potato and besan that will add some newness to your meal. You must give poha cutlet a try. Click here for the recipe.





Doi chire

Ask any Bengali about doi chire, the only answer you will get is 'soul-soothing'. A delicious mix of dahi, poha, sugar (or any healthier substitute) and banana - doi chire is simply irresistible. Click here for the recipe.





Promoted

Aval upma

We also found a South Indian aval upma recipe for you where you just need to replace sooji/rava with flattened rice. Alongside being a fulfilling breakfast, aval upma also makes for a healthy snack in the evening. Click here for the recipe.





Let us know which one you liked the most in the comment section below.







