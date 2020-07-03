Watch: How To Make Restaurant-Style Chicken Do Pyaza - Recipe Video Inside

Highlights North Indian cuisine offers a bevy of chicken curry dishes.

Chicken do pyaza with a creamy gravy is worth a try.

Watch the recipe video to make it at home.

Even though we love our classic butter chicken and kadai chicken, sometimes we crave for a change. North-Indian cuisine offers a bevy of chicken curry dishes. Chicken do pyaza with tons of flavours and a creamy gravy is worth a try. As the name of the dish suggests, two kinds of onions are added to the chicken curry and is perfect to pair with roti, naan, paratha or rice. A range of Indian spices makes it a delectable eat, and we are sure once you'll taste chicken d pyaza, you'll put it in your list of top favourite chicken dishes.





This chicken recipe doesn't require hours of marination. About 35-40 mins are enough to infuse flavours in the chicken and make it juicy and succulent. Marinate chicken with ginger garlic paste, salt and red chilli powder, and keep aside while you prepare for the rest of the recipe.





While your chicken is marinating, prepare garam masala with green cardamom powder, black cardamom powder, cinnamon powder, clove powder and mace powder. Make curd mix with turmeric powder and red chilli powder.





Then start cooking by sauteing chopped onions and tomato puree. Add curd mix for some creaminess coupled with sourness. Add the marinated chicken, prepared garam masala and large raw onion chunks. Add cream mixed with mint leaves, coriander leaves and kasuri methi for a fresh herby flavour. Let it all cook and you're done. Impress your family with this amazing chicken curry, which they're all going to love.

Watch the recipe video of chicken do pyaza from NDTV YouTube channel:







