Watch: How To Make Street-Style Bhelpuri At Home

A plateful of tangy and spicy bhelpuri is all we need to satiate our evening hunger. Since it could be found almost everywhere in our country, it naturally became one of the most popular street foods of India. This inexpensive and easily-available snack made all our evening outings with family and friends all the more worthwhile. It is light on pocket as well as on our tummy, but big on flavours. For sudden cravings or to avoid outside food, you can easily make bhelpuri at home too.





This recipe video shares an easy way to make street-style bhelpuri in hardly any time. Just gather all the ingredients, toss them together, garish them and you're done.





Puffed rice or bhel is mixed with onions, tomatoes, boiled potatoes, green chillies, coriander leaves and roasted peanuts. This recipe uses tangy coriander chutney along with a sweet dates chutney. You can learn how to make both the chutneys from this recipe video. They are super easy to make! You can also make-ahead these chutneys and store them in glass containers for a long time.





You get all the flavours you like in this bhelpuri - tanginess from tomatoes and coriander chutney, nuttiness from peanuts, sweetness from dates chutney and a hint of citrusy flavour from squeezed lemon juice. The topping of sev and papdi adds some crunchiness also, making this bhelpuri simply irresistible!









