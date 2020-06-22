SEARCH
  • Food & Drinks
  • Watch: How To Make Street-Style Bhelpuri At Home

Watch: How To Make Street-Style Bhelpuri At Home

This recipe video shares an easy way to make street-style bhel puri in hardly any time. Just gather all the ingredients, toss them together, garish them and you're done.

Neha Grover  |  Updated: June 22, 2020 17:44 IST

Reddit
Watch: How To Make Street-Style Bhelpuri At Home

Make delicious bhelpuri at home with this easy recipe.

Highlights
  • Bhelpuri is one of the most-loved street foods of India.
  • You can easily make street-style bhelpuri in few easy steps.
  • Watch the recipe video to make it at home.

A plateful of tangy and spicy bhelpuri is all we need to satiate our evening hunger. Since it could be found almost everywhere in our country, it naturally became one of the most popular street foods of India. This inexpensive and easily-available snack made all our evening outings with family and friends all the more worthwhile. It is light on pocket as well as on our tummy, but big on flavours. For sudden cravings or to avoid outside food, you can easily make bhelpuri at home too.

This recipe video shares an easy way to make street-style bhelpuri in hardly any time. Just gather all the ingredients, toss them together, garish them and you're done.

Puffed rice or bhel is mixed with onions, tomatoes, boiled potatoes, green chillies, coriander leaves and roasted peanuts. This recipe uses tangy coriander chutney along with a sweet dates chutney. You can learn how to make both the chutneys from this recipe video. They are super easy to make! You can also make-ahead these chutneys and store them in glass containers for a long time.

Watch homemade bhelpuri recipe video:

(Also Read: Love Bhelpuri? Try And Make The Savoury Snack With A Fruity Twist)



Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com



You get all the flavours you like in this bhelpuri - tanginess from tomatoes and coriander chutney, nuttiness from peanuts, sweetness from dates chutney and a hint of citrusy flavour from squeezed lemon juice. The topping of sev and papdi adds some crunchiness also, making this bhelpuri simply irresistible!
 

Comments

About Neha GroverLove for reading roused her writing instincts. Neha is guilty of having a deep-set fixation with anything caffeinated. When she is not pouring out her nest of thoughts onto the screen, you can see her reading while sipping on coffee.

For the latest food news, health tips and recipes, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and YouTube.
Tags:  Street Food Of IndiaBhelpuriRecipe Video
"Thank You, Mama," Says Adorable 2-Year-Old Every Time Mom Gives Him Food, Watch Viral Video
Indian Cooking Tips: How To Make Vermicelli (Seviyan) Pulav For A Quick And Luscious Breakfast
Indian Cooking Tips: How To Make Vermicelli (Seviyan) Pulav For A Quick And Luscious Breakfast

Related Recipes

Advertisement
Our Best Recipes
Latest Articles
Advertisement

Health

Beauty

Veg Recipes

Summer Special

Indian Recipes

Benefits

हिन्दी रेसिपीज़

© 2020 NDTV Convergence, All Rights Reserved.
 