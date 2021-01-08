Watch: How To Make Street-Style Kurkuri Aloo Tikki With Chana Dal Stuffing 

SEARCH
Tikki recipe: We found this gem of a recipe that will help you make original, street-style kurkuri aloo tikki in your own kitchen.

Neha Grover  |  Updated: January 08, 2021 17:48 IST

Kurkuri aloo tikki recipe is a must-try.

Highlights
  • Crispy street-style aloo tikki is difficult to replicate at home.
  • Here are some tips to make kurkuri aloo tikki with chana dal stuffing.
  • Watch the recipe video to make it at home.

Do you often crave for the exact street-style aloo tikki that has an exceptional crunch, which, somehow, you are not able to attain in homemade tikkis? If you are a die-hard street food-lover, we are sure that you can never get over that extraordinary taste and texture of aloo tikki that you get from roadside street vendors. Guess what? We found this gem of a recipe that will help you make original, street-style kurkuri aloo tikki in your own kitchen. Isn't it amazing!?

We spotted the kurkuri aloo tikki recipe video on YouTube channel 'Cook With Parul', and wasted no time in trying it out. The tikki tastes just like our local vendor's tikki with a chatpati chana dal filling. Yes, the original crispy aloo tikki had chana da stuffed in it, in case you never noticed.

Tips To Make Crsipy Tikki:

Tip 1: Never use freshly-boiled warm potatoes; they have a lot of moisture, which prevents tikki from being crispy and might make it soggy and crumbly. So, always boil potatoes in advance and let it cool down for around 2 hours.

Tip 2: Another trick is to add ararot powder, which adds that distinct crunch and crispiness to the tikki.

Kurkuri Aloo Tikki Recipe:

Soak and boil chana dal and then crush it (lightly mashed). Add seasoning with ginger, green chilli, red chilli powder, chaat masala, coriander leaves, crushed boiled peas and salt. Then grate boiled potatoes and add lots of ararot powder. Add some rice flour also for extra crispiness. Add salt, red chilli powder and coriander leaves, and make dough with the mixture. Make tikkis with the dough and stuff with chana dal mixture. Then fry to make street-style kurkuri stuffed aloo tikki.

Watch the recipe video to make kurkuri aloo tikki:

Newsbeep



Tags:  Indian Cooking TipsAloo Tikki RecipeIndian Street Food
