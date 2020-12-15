Watch: How To Make Vegetable Manchow Soup For A Warm Meal During Winters

Enjoy this hot manchow soup is just ideal for all spice-lovers

Come winters and we all look for some warm and soothing foods to comfort us in the cold, foggy weather. And the first dish that comes to our mind is a warm bowl of soup. It is light, comforting and fulfils us to the core. In fact, there's no better way to enjoy winters than wrapping yourself in a cosy blanket and devouring some piping hot bowl of soup. Alongside the comfort, what makes the soup a great dish to indulge is its health benefiting properties. From promoting weight loss and metabolism to preventing cough and cold - a bowl of soup is just the dish you can ask for! And the best part is it is easily available everywhere.





Hence, we bring you a lip-smacking vegetable manchow soup recipe that will remind you of your favourite Chinese joint in the town. A popular dish in Indo-Chinese cuisine, it is basically a hot and spicy, dark brown-coloured soup prepared with loads of veggies, soya sauce, chilli, garlic and topped with crispy fried noodles. As per legends, although the word Manchow comes from the word Manchuria (a region in China), this particular soup has its origin in Meghalaya.





This vegetable manchow soup recipe is shared by vlogger Vipin Singh on his YouTube channel 'Food Fatafat'. The ingredients used in this recipe are carrot, carrot, coriander, ginger, onion, garlic, green chilli, noodles, soya sauce, red chilli sauce and some spices. Although this recipe includes Ajinomoto, you can avoid using it to make the dish healthier.

What are you waiting for? Prepare this super delicious soup today and make your winter an appetising affair.





Watch: Here's The Recipe Video Of Vegetable Manchow Soup:

