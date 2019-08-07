Watch: This Creamy Keto-Friendly Spinach Soup Is A Complete Package Of Taste And Health

Experiment with something unique and healthy at the same time.

Highlights Experiment with something unique and healthy at the same time

Spinach soup is an ideal way to appease unavoidable monsoon cravings

Ketogenic diet has become a rage in the world of health and nutrition

Monsoon season calls for some warm and comforting delights, and soups are one of the most handy go-to options that come to mind when we crave for comforting food. While tomato, manchow, sweet corn, and hot and sour are regular soup options, you can always experiment with something more unique and healthy at the same time. How about some spinach soup with the added goodness of keto in it?! This spinach soup recipe, posted on the YouTube Channel 'Headbanger's Kitchen', is an ideal way to appease those unavoidable monsoon cravings.





Famous YouTube Chef Sahil Makhija has given a healthy makeover to the already healthy recipe of spinach soup by adding a keto element to it. Ketogenic diet has become a rage in the world of health and nutrition. What really makes this delight super creamy is the addition of heavy cream in it that makes it dense and rich. Oh, but if you don't prefer consuming dairy or suffer from dairy-intolerance, you may as well substitute butter with olive oil and heavy cream with coconut cream.





To get that perfect earthy flavour and aroma of spinach in your soup, make sure that the spinach leaves are wilted well. After blending the leaves well with the onion and garlic mix, you may or may not use a sieve to filter the soup, depending on whether you'd like to have its fibre retained or not.

Don't forget to garnish the soup with ground black pepper and pine nuts for that extra crunch!





Watch: How To Make Keto-Friendly Spinach Soup At Home:















Happy Cooking!









