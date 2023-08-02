Poha and dhokla are both extremely popular delicacies. While many of us enjoy poha for breakfast and dhokla during snack time, we have discovered a unique combination of the two - the Poha Dhokla Sandwich. In this recipe, poha is used to make the dhokla, along with semolina, and it's filled with spiced aloo stuffing for a delightful twist. Vlogger Parul Gupta shared this exciting recipe on her YouTube channel, Cook With Parul. The preparation is simple, and the end result is a lip-smacking delight. Here's why you should give it a try.

Also Read: Idli Dhokla, Dhokla Sandwich And More: 5 Unique Dhokla Recipes For Tea Time Indulgence

Is Poha Dhokla Sandwich Healthy?

Poha Dhokla Sandwich is a steamed snack, which means it uses very little oil. It requires less oil than pan-fried snacks like tikkis and cutlets. The dhokla itself is high in fibre due to the use of poha and semolina. The aloo stuffing incorporates boiled and cooled potatoes, which are also considered good for health. The spices and other ingredients further enhance the dish's nutritional value. The only two concerns are the use of fruit salt and readymade seasoning. Individuals on a low-sodium diet are generally advised to limit their consumption of foods with fruit salt. If you are one of them, consider reserving this snack for a special occasion. Additionally, you can replace the recommended seasonings with homemade spice blends or other masalas to suit your preferences. This recipe is essentially experimental, so feel free to customize the filling to your liking.

Also Read: This Oats Vegetable Dhokla Makes A Yummy Addition To Your Weight Loss Diet

In this snack, the dhokla is layered with chutney, veggies and more. Photo Credit: iStock

How To Make Poha Dhokla Sandwich at Home | Easy Recipe For Stuffed Poha Sooji Sandwich

1. In a grinding jar, combine soaked poha flakes, semolina (rava/ sooji), curds, green chillies, and ginger. Grind to form a coarse batter, and then divide it equally between two bowls.





2. In one of the bowls, add salt, fruit salt/ baking soda, and water to the batter. Mix well using a whisk.





3. Grease a dhokla thali/ baking tin or any similar plate with raised sides. Transfer the mixed poha batter to this utensil and spread it evenly, leaving space for additional layers.





4. Boil water in a flat-bottomed kadhai/saucepan or steamer, place a small stand inside, and position the filled plate on it. Cover the vessel and allow the steam to cook the batter mixture, similar to idlis/ dhoklas.





5. Prepare the aloo stuffing by combining mashed potatoes, salt, red chilli flakes, chopped capsicum, coriander, lemon juice, and spice masalas in a large bowl.





6. Use a toothpick to check if the dhokla is almost cooked, and then remove the plate from heat. Spread green chutney or any other chutney/sauce of your choice on it.





7. Layer the prepared potato (aloo) stuffing on top.





8. Take the second bowl of poha mixture kept aside earlier. Add salt, fruit salt, and water to it. Pour it over the aloo layer and spread evenly to cover the entire plate.





9. Place the plate again in the steamer and cook for a few more minutes. Later, cut the mixture into shapes of your choice: triangles, squares, diamonds, etc.





10. For a slightly crisp upgrade, you can optionally cook the shapes on both sides with a little oil.





Watch the complete video below to know more:











Prepare this mouth-watering snack for your next tea party, and you are sure to impress your guests!





Also Read: 6 Interesting Ways Of Using Poha While Cooking That May Surprise You